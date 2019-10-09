Health Solution’s annual fundraiser, Sugar Skulls and Marigolds, doesn’t really feel like a fundraiser at all.

Participants are clad in cocktail attire, or traditional Mexican dress or, in many cases, their faces are painted to resemble sugar skulls.

“I doesn’t feel like a fundraiser, it just feels like a party and it’s meant to feel like a Mexican street fair,” Dawn Yengich, director of public relations and marketing at Health Solutions said.

The fourth annual Sugar Skulls and Marigolds event will take place from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St.

The event will feature all-you-can-eat Mexican food, an all-you-can-drink Margarita bar, vendors set up in a Mercado that resembles that which you’d see in a traditional Mexican fair, games, entertainment including a live Mariachi band and an aerial artist, giveaways and more.

In addition, there will be a VIP tequila tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. in which Puebloans will be able to sample a variety of tequilas.

“There will be some unique (tequilas) that you wouldn’t be able to find normally in Pueblo,” Yengich said. “We have a couple of different flavor profiles that will be offered.”

Tickets are $60 for Sugar Skulls and Marigolds, $80 for the tequila tasting or $125 for both. To purchase, visit hs-sugar-skulls 2019.eventbrite.com.

Dia de los Muertos

Sugar Skulls and Marigolds was created in 2016 and began at the Pueblo Union Depot.

The event quickly outgrew the depot and moved to Pueblo Community College for the past two years. After selling all 300 tickets last year, it was decided to move the event to the convention center.

“That first year is when I realized we really had something special,” Yengich said. “It’s a really unique event. This year, our goal is to sell 400 tickets.”

The event’s popularity has event merited Health Solutions a Bronze in The Pueblo Chieftain’s Best of Pueblo Awards for Best Charity Event.

Though the organization’s annual fundraiser, it’s ties to Dia de los Muertos and fun atmosphere have helped the event become increasingly popular.

“I noticed the Day of the Dead started being very popular nationwide, but because we were in Pueblo and we have such a large Hispanic population, I just thought it would be something really unique and interesting to be able to pay homage to that population,” Yengich said.

The theme also ties in to part of what Health Solution tries to help its client with: make death a less frightening experience.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a celebration of life and a way to remember those who have passed.

Yengich said that the event mirrors Health Solutions’ desire to make it easier to cope with death.

“It kind of goes hand-in-hand with what we do as a mental health facility and that is to embrace or change what death is,” she said. “It is a trauma and we try to bring some light and try to change it so that death is less scary.”

Giving back

The proceeds from Sugar Skulls and Marigolds will go toward Health Solutions’ efforts to create a “client fund.”

Because families or individuals on Medicaid who receive services at the mental health facility struggle with income, the fund would help cover things outside of services that may help them on the road to recovery and wellness.

“We had a client, for instance, last year that finished GED classes but didn’t have the $18 in order to pay for the test,” Yengich explained. “So, you would be able to use the client fund for these kinds of things.

This type of fund could be applied to a myriad of situations.

The goal is to encourage and promote a person’s journey through recovery.

“With this fund, we would be able to help provide for those kinds of things so they could potentially move through their therapy and help with their recovery,” Yengich said.

The ability to go above-and-beyond is important for Health Solutions, Yengich said.

She said that providing such services help people. That’s what Health Solutions ultimately wants — to help people.

“We want to see people recover,” Yengich said. “Sometimes that takes more than a talk therapy session. We have many different programs that are unique than other counselors within our service area that just helps to enhance the lives of our clients.”

More goodies

In addition to vendors, live entertainment and food and drink, a face painter will be live to create beautiful sugar skull makeup designs.

Face painting, and pictures are free (with purchase of a ticket).

There are also lottery bags in which event goers can pay $25 and receive $25 worth of goodies including gift cards, trinkets and other prizes.

“They are filled with sugar skull little trinkets, but there’s also gift certificates that are worth at least $25,” Vikki Graston, website and social media coordinator, said. “It’s $25 and you get at least $25 worth of stock getting your stuff back.”

A tricky tray chance giveaway allows participants to buy a ticket then put that ticket into a bowl.

A ticket is then randomly chosen and the winner receives a prize.

For more information on the VIP tequila tasting and Sugar Skulls and Marigolds, call 423-1196 or visit hs-sugar-skulls-2019.eventbrite.com.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14