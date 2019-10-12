There's just something unmistakably magical about a strong, memorable guitar line or passage: a riff, in the parlance of the industry, that defines a song's essence.

In no particular order, here are my (Jon) favorites. In the name of non-repetition, I didn't include selections like "Voodoo Chile" and "You Really Got Me" that appeared on Luke's list.

Jon: "Smoke on the Water," Deep Purple. The Don Corleone of guitar riffs, this 1972 behemoth from the very underrated Ritchie Blackmore is as iconic as it gets. The fact that it's also incredibly easy to play only adds to its genius. Never before, or since, have a total of four two-string power chords made such an impact. For the record, Blackmore's dyads were "claw picked," with each note plucked simultaneously using one finger for each string.

Luke: This is the first guitar riff I ever learned. It is so surprisingly simple, yet effective. The minute you hear this opening riff, you know exactly what song it is.

Jon: "In a Gadda Da Vida," Iron Butterfly. The birth of heavy metal, and for that matter, the likely soundtrack for the Big Bang itself. Doug Ingle's creation is as famous as "Smoke on the Water" as far as genre-defining riffs go. Tragically, Iron Butterfly never again reached such epic heights.

Luke: “In a Gadda Da Vida” is one of my favorite songs. The guitar riff is great, but I think the organ is even more impressive. Great addition to the list.

Jon: "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," The Rolling Stones. One would be hard pressed to find three more famous notes in the history of rock and roll. This fuzzed-out masterpiece, which reportedly came to Keith Richards in a dream, drives this 1965 single, which ranks among the Stones' best work.

Luke: This song gives me no satisfaction, from top-to-bottom. In fact, I dislike this song more than any other Stones’ tune. I also don’t think the guitar riff is all that great. Give me “Fade to Black” or “Gimme Shelter” or “Sympathy for the Devil” or “Miss You” any day.

Jon: "Highway to Hell," AC/DC. It's been said that no band has done more with three chords than these Australian legends. And no song represents the truth of that claim than this 1979 classic. On the surface, the three chords that open the song and anchor the verse — A, a D with a F-sharp bass, and G — are relatively benign. But in the hands of the late, great Malcolm Young, they are positively malignant.

Luke: I’m not sure if I’d go with “Highway to Hell” over “Back in Black.” Shoot, I might even go with “Thunderstruck” having a (tiny) bit more iconic guitar riff. You can’t go wrong with any of those choices. I guess, give AC/DC kudos for making “Highway to Hell” simple yet effective a la “Smoke on the Water.”

Jon: "Day Tripper," The Beatles. For all his talents, John Lennon is often overlooked as a first-rate riffmaker. One of the coolest and most seminal guitar lines in rock music history, the 11-note riff that kicks off the song is genius personified. Simple enough that a beginner can play it but so complex only a master could craft it.

Luke: When it comes to rockin’ guitar riffs, I certainly don’t think Beatles. They have plenty of great guitar parts, but I’m not sure I’d go with “Day Tripper” over some of Jimi Hendrix’s other songs, anything by Stevie Ray Vaughan, ZZ Top, or other tunes not added to this list.

Jon: "Whole Lotta Love," Led Zeppelin. If put to a vote, Jimmy Page would likely emerge as rock and roll's most creative riff writer. This one, from 1969, is essentially but a single chord (E), with a bit of of a slide up from the D position. But under the command of the warlock himself, "Whole Lotta Love" is a fierce beast that must be respected and feared. See also "Black Dog," "In the Evening," "The Ocean," "Moby Dick," et al.

Luke: Picking a Zeppelin song for this list is hard. There are so many great guitar riffs created by Jimmy Page, choosing one is impossible. I can’t argue with the bluesy, driving guitar of “Whole Lotta Love.”

Jon: "Black Sabbath," Black Sabbath. Like Page, Tony Iommi has solid claim to the title "riff king." Although just three notes, these are ominous jabs with diabolical significance: the Devil's Tritone. This trio of notes was deemed "evil" enough to be banned by church officials, or so the legend goes. Regardless, the aura of foreboding Iommi created by that lick is undeniable and enduring. For the record, I easily could have included "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Paranoid," "Sweet Leaf," "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath," "War Pigs" and so many more.

Luke: I think I’d go with “Paranoid,” “Iron Man” or “N.I.B.” if I’m going with a Sabbath tune for this list. “Black Sabbath” features a gnarly solo at the end, but to me, the guitar riff is pretty forgettable.

Jon: "Ghost of Tom Joad," Rage Against the Machine. A reimagining of Bruce Springsteen's plaintive acoustic ballad as a menacing and angry growler. It's Tom Morello's gargantuan main guitar line — one of the most powerful and destructive on wax — that could effectively level a major city if cranked up loud enough. Oh yea, the song has a bunch of subsequent riffs nearly as debilitating.

Luke: Tom Morello is one of the best modern guitarists, employing stellar playing and technical wizardry. His riffs just hit so damn hard. That is exemplified on this tune. Great choice, Jon.

Jon: "Sunshine of Your Love," Cream. Around the time Eric Clapton was creating fretboard magic like no other, someone tagged a London fence with "Clapton is God." This blues-based triumph likely had a lot to do with that spray-painted divine accolade. For this list, it was a toss up between between 1967's "Sunshine" and 1970's "Layla," but this one takes the edge for its aura of menace. Fifty years later, it still sounds ground-breaking.

Luke: Though I’m not the biggest Clapton fan, I do believe he’s a great guitarist. This might be the greatest, most iconic riff he ever wrote. This is such a great song, and great guitar riff. Another solid choice.

Jon: "She Sells Sanctuary," The Cult. As a band, the fantastic Cult never truly got its due, and its guitarist and riff-writer, Billy Duffy, remains equally underappreciated. From 1985's "Love" album, "Sanctuary" is the ideal combination of ethereal beauty and feral stomp. Essential listening for anyone who appreciates a well crafted, unforgettable guitar line.

Luke: From the clean intro to the palm-muted verse, the guitar in this (super-underrated) song is fantastic. This is one of the 80s' best rock songs, with a cool guitar riff. I dig it.

Reader submission from Douglas Brooks: "Wild Side," Motley Crue; "You Really Got Me," The Kinks; "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Nirvana; "Sunshine Of Your Love," Cream; "Enter Sandman," Metallica; "Barracuda," Heart; "Foxy Lady," Jimi Hendrix Experience; "Sharp Dressed Man," ZZ Top; "Back in Black," AC/DC; "Seven Nation Army," White Stripes.

jpompia@chieftain.com; LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia; @luke_lyons14