The highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 hit "Zombieland" opens this weekend.

"Zombieland: Double Tap" sees Woody Harrelson return as Tallahassee, Jesse Eisenburg as Columbs, Emma Stone as Wichita and Abigail Breslin as Little Rock.

In the sequel, the four move to the American heartland and face off against more advanced zombies and other survivors all the while dealing with their own inner turmoil.

The comedy is rated R and is now playing.

Another sequel, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" also opens this weekend.

Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the title character and Elle Fanning returns as Princess Aurora in the follow up to the 2014 "Maleficient" film.

In 'Mistress of Evil,' Maleficient and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the family tie in which they're bonded as they are pulled in opposite directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and a dark new force.

The film is rated PG and is now playing.

Lastly, in "The Lighthouse," two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) become trapped in a lighthouse while madness takes over.

The film is rated R and is playing in theaters now.

For more, including showtimes, visit cinemark.com.

— Luke Lyons