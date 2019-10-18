What do you do when you’ve won an International Latino Book Award and are serving your third year as a department chair at Colorado State University-Pueblo, all by the age of 38?

Well, if you are Juan Morales, you roll up your sleeves and get to work on your fourth poetry book — this one a tribute to his late father Jose Morales Lugo.

Morales’s third poetry collection, “The Handyman’s Guide to End Times,” recently garnered the 2019 International Latino Book Award for best poetry book by a single author in English. The competition is sponsored by Latino Literacy Now, a nonprofit organization co-founded in 1997 by Actor Edward James Olmos and Kirk Whisler.

“I am honored,” Morales said.

“The book centers on love, zombies and home improvement,” he said. “It is a loose narrative about a handy man who moves to a different house and he is experiencing the zombie apocalypse in the process.

“It is serious, but in a humorous way."

Morales has long been working on zombie poems and the horror genre — both topics that fascinate him. He has logged a total of 13 years as a professor at CSU-Pueblo, the past three of which he has served as English and world languages department chair.

“It’s been good to give back in a different way to the department and students while navigating the different challenges,” Morales said. “I am not as productive with writing as I was but I am working on my fourth book.”

The book, centering on Puerto Rican poetry, is an homage to his father whom he lost in February. His Puerto-Rican born father served 31 years in the U.S. military during the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam.

“I remain very proud of him,” Morales said. “This book will be about grief, family and spirits.

“Writing and creative writing definitely has a healing ability that brings people together in the community and in times of need."

