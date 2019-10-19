Medical professionals throughout Pueblo County have a chance to be blessed Sunday during the annual White Mass and Solemn Blessing.

The Mass is sponsored by the Sangre de Cristo Guild of the Catholic Medical Association in conjunction with the Diocese of Pueblo.

The Mass is held on the closest Sunday to the Feast of St. Luke, who is the patron saint of physicians. A reception will follow the Mass.

Bishop Stephen J. Berg will bless all the gathered health care workers regardless of faith denomination or religion.

The Mass is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Shrine of St Therese, 300 Goodnight Ave.

Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, president of the guild, said it is called the White Mass because of the white color of physicians’ lab coats.

“It’s a celebration and a Mass and solemn blessing for all involved in the care of patients, whether they’d be nurses, physician extenders and things like that. It’s to include people that support the medical community. That includes office worker, janitors and so on,” Dernovsek said.

“They are all invited for a blessing.”

The feast of Saint Luke was Friday.

Dernovsek also invites people not in the medical field to come to the Mass to pray for those individuals that care for patients.

“It’s participatory in the sense that we all support one another.”

“It’s for everyone. They don’t have to be Catholic or even Christian. It’s a blessing for all involved. We encourage everyone to attend.”

