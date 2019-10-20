Forget Christmas music!

Halloween is my favorite holiday, and I also love Halloween music.

There aren’t specific songs, only sung or listened to during Halloween, like there are for Christmas.

But, over the years, several artists have written songs about monsters, demons, ghouls, the occult or anything else Halloween.

In celebration of all Hallow’s Eve, Jon and I will count down our top-10 “Halloween” songs.

These are popular songs, not soundtrack songs or scores from films.

Here is my list, in no particular order:

Luke: “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett (or the Misfits.) When creating a list of the best Halloween songs, you of course have to go with Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s classic “Monster Mash.” The song includes references to all the classic monsters I love: Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolf Man. It’s also a fun song that helps get any Halloween party started. In addition, The Misfits do a gnarly punk-ish cover.

Jon: As a child, I was fascinated by this one-off hit, most notably Pickett's spot-on impersonation of the great Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi ("Whatever happened to my Transylvania Twist?") The definitive Halloween song, if there every was one. For the record, Pickett's backup group was called the Crypt Kickers, which just might be one of the greatest band names ever.

Luke: “Die, Die My Darling” by The Misfits. I could list a bevy of Misfits’ tunes, but I’ll go with my all-time favorite Misfits song here: “Die, Die My Darling.” The lyrics are dark, and though not monster-themed, it’s a pretty dark song. Glenn Danzig is Mr. Macabre himself, and also a great idea for a last-minute Halloween costume. You also can’t wrong with Misfit gems like “Halloween,” “Last Caress,” “Night of the Living Dead,” “Astro Zombies” or “Horror Business.” Even the 90's version offered up tunes like "Dig Up Her Bones" (my personal favorite) or "Scream."

Jon: Forget Rhiannon, Glenn Danzig is the darkness. This cut, as haunting and foreboding as any Danzig and crew conjured, was deemed cool enough to be covered by none other than Metallica. It was that version that exposed the Misfits to a much wider audience, including yours truly. The lo-fi original recording, however, is much more punky and rough, and therefore, more enjoyable.

Luke: “A Nightmare on My Street” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince. Long before Will Smith was starring in films like “Independence Day” or “I Am Legend,” he and partner-in-crime DJ Jazzy Jeff created this hip-hop tune about Freddy Krueger haunting The Fresh Prince’s nightmares. The song is silly, granted, but by using a sample of the theme song from the hit film “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” it makes this a must to add to a Halloween playlist.

Jon: When it comes to hip hop and rap that's funky, quirky and fun, no one did it better than Prince Smith. This isn't necessarily my bag, but it's hard to dislike something that's so guileless and entertaining. I can't, however, say the same for Prince Smith's acting.

Luke: “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” by The Cramps. The Cramps are one of the most underrated bands of the 70s CBGB punk rock and garage rock movement. The band has a bevy of horror-themed jams, but since I have an affinity for werewolves (a-wooo!), I went with this tune. It’s a cool, vibey song that has a bit of a spooky ring to thanks in part to Lux Interior’s haunting vocals.

Jon: Next to Danzig, 45 Grave and Bauhaus, few collectives write "music to haunt houses by" better than The Cramps. Way underappreciated, Lux and company deliver a reverb-drenched stomper which pays tribute to the 1957 film of the same name: which, by the way, starred Michael "Highway to Heaven" Landon as a troubled youth. Excellent choice and band.

Luke: “If I Was Your Vampire” by Marilyn Manson. Marilyn Manson is a freakshow, and his music lends itself perfectly to Halloween. “If I was Your Vampire” is an eerie track that features Manson’s dark, deep voice rather than his screaming. It also has a haunting, melodic chorus. The song is perfect to get in the mood for a fright on All Hallow’s Eve. Manson also does a version of “This is Halloween” from “A Nightmare Before Christmas” that is worth a listen and mention.

Jon: If Danzig is the darkness, MM certainly is the absence of light. This song, which I was previously unfamiliar with, is the archetypal Manson cut: atmospheric, creepy and just a bit unnerving. It doesn't have the immediacy of hits like "The Dope Show" or "The Beautiful People," but as a Halloween soundtrack piece, it's a star in its own right.

Luke: “Pet Sematary” by The Ramones. Based on a Stephen King novel, and films of the same name, The Ramones’ “Pet Sematary” is a perfect punk rock Halloween song. “I don’t want to be buried in a pet cemetery, I don’t want to live my life again,” sings Joey Ramone. The lyrics also refer to goblins and warlords, fangs, dancing skeletons and rotting flesh. Need I say more?

Jon: This is another inclusion I hadn't heard before, and it's undeniably catchy and well constructed. Equally as charming is the low-budget video, which has The Ramones cavorting in, what else: a cemetery. Although this song appeared at the end of the recent "Pet Sematary" movie remake, it's a cover version by Starcrawler, and it's not nearly as enjoyable as the original.

Luke: “Dead Man’s Party” by Oingo Boingo. Speaking of underrated, Oingo Boingo is one of my favorite groups. “Dead Man’s Party” is a surefire must-have on any Halloween playlist. The song features a great guitar riff and a snappy trumpet part as well. It’s just the right mixture of 80s fun and macabre for my liking.

Jon: Dang it, Luke, you pilfered one that surely would have made my list. Long before Danny Elfman was making cool movie soundtracks, he was the man behind this awesome L,A. band, originally known as the Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo. As my colleague noted, this song is fantastic on all levels, and should have been much bigger.

Luke: “Gardens” By Heavens. Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba has a skeleton-filled closet full of macabre, ghostly and demonic themed songs. One of his many side projects, Heavens, created an album full of grim, eerie sounding rock tunes. It was a toss up between “Gardens” and “Annabelle” for which would make this list, but I went with the slightly more haunting and synthy “Gardens.” Though the lyrics aren’t necessarily creepy, the vibe of this song screams Halloween.

Jon: Heavens, where have you been all my life. This is definitely something I can sink my fangs into: a reincarnation of the dark spirit of greats like Bauhaus, Mission UK and Sisters of Mercy. And those lyrics? Black poetry in motion.

Luke: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. My favorite horror film of all-time is “An American Werewolf in London.” During the iconic transformation scene of the movie (kudos to John Landis), CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising” plays. As David Naughton is torturously transformed into a lycanthrope, John Fogerty sings “I see a bad moon a-rising.” It’s a perfect combination, and the song’s tone fits so well with the scene and film it’s amazing. Van Morrison’s “Moondance” - also in the film - nearly made the list, as did Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London.” I love werewolves, what I can say?

Jon: Rather than werewolves, it was a scene in the classic movie "The Devil and Daniel Webster," in which a hurricane destroys a small town, that inspired the great John Fogerty. The songwriter takes it a step further, encapsulating the apocalyptic vibe of 1969 (war, Manson, civil strife) with what are certainly his most bleak lyrics. Fun fact: Many a listener have heard Fogerty singing, "There's a bathroom on the right."

Luke: “Hell” by Squirrel Nut Zippers. North Carolina jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers released the song “Hell” in 1996. The tune is catchy, fun, morbid and eerie all in one. It’s a unique, original diddy that is perfect for this time of year. Ska and punk band Streetlight Manifesto also have a great version of this song, though it isn’t as good as the original.

Jon: A fun and peppy number, at least musically. But these lyrics really unnerve me: likely a testament to 12 years of Catholic schooling and the continual focus on the eternal torments that awaits poor sinners. Every time I hear this song, I'm reminded of that immortal Blood, Sweat and Tears lyric: "I can swear there ain't no heaven but I pray there ain't no hell."

