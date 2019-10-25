The 1980s are an underrated decade for films - in particular its horror films.

The decade features classics like “John Carpenter’s The Thing,” “An American Werewolf in London,” “The Shining,” “The Evil Dead” “Poltergeist,” “The Howling,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Fly” - to name but a few.

With Halloween around the corner, a recent journey into 80s horror cinema, I decided to compile a list of the five best 80s horror films (in my opinion, of course).

No. 5: :”The Fly.” Be afraid, be very afraid! David Cronenbergh’s 1986 remake of “The Fly” is a weird, gruesome, shocking and frightening film starring Jeff Goldbum and Geena Davis. Goldblum is superb as Seth Bundle who ultimately becomes “The Fly.” Like Lon Chaney Jr. as “The Wolf Man,” Goldbum is spellbinding as the tortured protagonist. The makeup used to turn Goldblum into the monster is still frightening to this day.

No. 4: “The Shining.” “Here’s Johnny!” “The Shining” is considered one of Stanley Kubrick’s best films and a standard in horror cinema. Kubrick’s cinematography and visual storytelling coupled with Jack Nicholson’s psychotic dissent and Shelley Duvall’s hysterics make the 1980 film a classic. Though not my personal favorite, “The Shining” is certainly one of the best horror films in the past 40 years. Factor in its setting at the famous (perhaps really haunted?) Stanley Hotel, and “The Shining” is a must-watch for this time of the year.

No. 3: “The Evil Dead.” Long before CGI gore and horror, Sam Raimi wrote this gross, creepy and haunting film. Though the sequel is often regarded as a better film, Raimi’s original horror flick is more atmospheric and more of a true horror film. Ashley “Ash” Williams (aka the great Bruce Campbell — what a chin!), takes on more of an anti-hero role in “Evil Dead 2,” making the film’s final 30-minutes seem more action-hero-movie than scary flick. The original film is an hour-and-a-half straight horror. The demons in “The Evil Dead” are among the most grotesque and spine-tingling of the decade, taking “The Exorcist” and injecting some steroids into it.

No. 2: “John Carpenter’s The Thing.” Though the shape-shifting alien creatures in ‘The Thing’ are grotesque, horrifying and scary; the most terrifying aspect of the 1982 sci-fi horror flick is the psychological terror that consumes the group of men terrorized by “the things.” Kurt Russell leads a stellar cast in “John Carpenter’s The Thing.” Russell takes charge as the crew of American scientists stuck in Antarctica become victims — and replicas — of the alien beings. The paranoia, gruesome death scenes and bloody practical effects make ‘The Thing’ one of the 80’s best.

My honorable mentions: Though “Ghostbusters” has horror elements, it’s more of a comedy and wasn’t included — the same can be said for one of my favorite’s in “The Monster Squad.” “Poltergeist,” “The Howling,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2” also just missed the list as did “Aliens.”

And now, here’s the top 80s horror film:

No. 1: “An American Werewolf in London.” The single greatest transformation scene in werewolf history alone makes John Landis’ 1981 modern Wolfman flick a classic. Add in a fantastic soundtrack featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising” (which plays during said transformation sequence) and Van Morrison’s “Moondance;” fantastic performances by David Naughton as David the American-turned-werewolf; Griffin Dunne as his best friend turned walking dead; and the charming and beautiful Jenny Agutter as nurse Alex for whom David falls in love with; and you have one of the greatest horror films ever. Clive Barker’s werewolf puppet still holds up, as does the transformation sequence that utilizes practical effects, hand drawn animation and stellar camera techniques. “An American Werewolf in London” isn’t just tone of the best horror films of the 80s, nor just horror films, it’s an American classic.

