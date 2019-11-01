From the outset, popular music, especially rock, has served as the ideal outlet for protest and calls for social change. In fact, I'd say protest songs are one of the most important facets of the genre. So here, in no particular order, are my (Jon) favorite protest/social change songs of all time.

Jon: "War," Edwin Starr. Originally recorded and released by The Temptations, it was Starr's powerful and defiant take on this Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong anthem that history will remember. Released in 1969, when opposition to the Vietnam War was raging, the in-your-face lyrics of this counter-culture classic struck a chord with millions. The marching feet that appear as the song fades out is a stroke of impactful genius. In its own right, Bruce Springsteen's 1985 version is equally as powerful and moving. Good god, ya'all, indeed.

Luke: “War! Huh, good god. What is it good for! Absolutely nothin!’ Say it again!” Those lyrics basically say it all. This is such a great song, with such a great message. Also, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker famously sing this song in “Rush Hour,” which makes it that much better.

Jon: "Ohio," Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Moved by photos of the Kent State shootings of May 4, 1970, Young quickly penned this vitriolic condemnation of that tragic event. The epic line "tin soldiers and Nixon's coming" references the National Guardsmen who shot and killed the four students, with the Nixon part alluding to the president's orders to invade Cambodia. "Four dead in Ohio" is repeated for maximum effect. See also Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Southern Man," which earned him a predictable rebuke from Lynyrd Skynryd in "Sweet Home Alabama."

Luke: Not only is this an important protest tune, but also features crunchy guitars and stellar vocals. This truly is one of the best protest tunes of all time.

Jon: "Revolution," The Beatles. As a protest against the Vietnam War as well as oppressive regimes in general, John Lennon penned a slow-paced, acoustic version that appeared on "The White Album" as "Revolution No. 1." But it's the electrified, over-distorted revamp that remains the definitive version, prefaced by that monstrous riff and Lennon's vicious scream. In the original version, Lennon sings, "But when you talk about destruction, don't you know that you can count me out (in.)" The "in," however, was nowhere to be found in the single version. The fact that this masterpiece appeared in a Nike commercial likely had Lennon turning in his grave. See also "Imagine," "Power to the People," "Give Peace a Chance," etc.

Luke: We should start keeping track of how many consecutive lists a Beatles’ tune makes it to. “Revolution” is certainly a passionate, gritty rallying cry. This is a great tune, though it wouldn’t necessarily be on my top 10.

Jon: "Masters of War," Bob Dylan. Like its heavy metal counterpart, Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," Dylan drops the hammer on the world's movers and shakers who wage war for personal, political and financial gain: at the cost of untold innocent lives and relentless carnage. Released in 1963 in response to the Cold War and the nuclear arms buildup, "Masters of War" proved eerily prophetic in the years that followed and, unfortunately, remains relevant today. See also "Blowin' in the Wind," "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall," etc.

Luke: So many of Dylan’s songs are steeped in protest and socially conscious topics. We could have a list of the top-10 Dylan protest tunes, really. “Masters of War” is rightfully at the top of that list. The song is a perfect Cold War protest tune, and ultra deserving of the list.

Jon: "God Save the Queen," Sex Pistols. As punk rock is essentially synonymous with protest, I included this seminal single to represent the field. Released in 1977 to coincide with Queen Elizabeth II's silver jubilee, this acrimonious takedown of England's figurehead, and chiding of the country's love for her, is the high point in the Pistols' brief career. Naturally, it was banned, essentially proving Johnny Rotten's anti-establishment point. See also "Anarchy in the UK."

Luke: To me, The Sex Pistols are the most overrated punk rock group of all-time. Groups like The Buzzcocks, Misfits, The Damned, The Cramps and Patti Smith don’t get enough credit while the Pistols get too much. I’d go with “London Calling” or “Rock the Casbah” by The Clash, or better yet, “Holiday in Cambodia” if I’m going late-70s punk protest anthem.

Jon: "American Idiot," Green Day. From 2004, this is a power-pop response to then Pres. George W. Bush's re-election campaign and championing of the Iraq War. The song experienced a second life, so to speak, once the current administration took office. Billy Joe Armstrong reportedly was inspired to write this after hearing a jingoistic, "proud to be a redneck" Lynyrd Skynyrd song on his car radio.

Luke: Green Day’s significance in the pop punk scene is unquestioned. However, at the turn of the new millennium, the Berkeley trio jumped the shark. This song was in direct protest to George W. Bush and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. But there were so many other punk bands who wrote better protest tunes during that era (see my list for more.)

Jon: "Eve of Destruction," Barry McGuire. From 1965, McGuire's take on an oft-covered gem manages to address the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the draft and the Vietnam War, the threat of nuclear war, the Civil Rights movement and turmoil in the Middle East. An all encompassing protest song if there ever was one. And sadly, I can't remember a time in my life when this world wasn't on the brink of some disaster.

Luke: I feel like this song is timeless, as it seems we’re always on the “Eve of Destruction.” Though written in 1965, the song can still be relevant today: which makes it a great addition to the list.

Jon: “(We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang," Heaven 17. From a groundbreaking British synth-pop trio came this two-for-one special that sees conservative poster-politicians Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan put on blast. Although released in 1981, this seminal single's lyrics are, like most protest songs worth their salt, urgently pertinent. "Have you heard it on the news? About this fascist groove thang; evil men with racist views; spreading all across the land." Ring a bell?

Luke: This is an interesting, frenetic synth-pop gem. Pretty interesting to hear a protest song from the 80s, a decade when decadence and partying seemed to reign supreme. In addition, if you like the original version, LCD Soundsystem does a pretty rad cover.

Jon: "Fight the Power," Public Enemy. The song of the summer of 1989 and an enduring rager, this proud-to-be-black anthem vehemently takes down both John Wayne and Elvis Presley, while also managing to diss Bobby "Don't Worry, Be Happy" McFerrin. The rage of the lyrics can be summed up by this: "'Cause I’m black and I’m proud; I’m ready and hyped plus I’m amped; most of my heroes don’t appear on no stamps.” See also "Welcome to the Terrordome," "By the Time I Get to Arizona," "Can't Truss It," et al.

Luke: This song was certainly going on my list. Public Enemy, to me, is the single most important rap group in music history. Its message, its power, it’s raw passion proved to deliver such a strong message. Whereas rap turned more braggadocious (which I also enjoy), Public Enemy has always had depth and a message with its music. This song is an anthem. It’s still relevant today and still just as powerful. Plus, this was the main song used in Spike Lee’s pivotal “Do the Right Thing” film.

Jon: "Fortunate Son," Creedence Clearwater Revival. All you need to know is that the immortal John Fogerty isn't the son of a senator, nor a millionaire, nor was he born with a silver spoon in his mouth. An anti-establishment song of the highest degree, this bold declaration of defiance and blue-collar pride is both anti-Washington and Vietnam War. Fogerty, in my estimation, is a national treasure, and should be revered as such.

Luke: This is my favorite CCR song, hands down. Many might think it’s a pro-American, patriotic song. But it’s actually a response to the draft and the Vietnam War. The song is iconic in its lyrics, guitar riff and driving drum beat.

Reader submission, from Steve Swofford: "The Ballad of Penny Evans," Benny Goodman; "The Wind That Shakes the Barley," written by Robert Dwyer Joyce about the 1798 Irish rebellion, sung by a great many musicians; lyrics apply to all wars; "Road to Joy," Bright Eyes; "16 Military Wives," The Decemberists; "Fiddle and the Drum," Joni Mitchell; "Counting Bodies Like Sheep to the Rhythm of the War Drums," A Perfect Circle; "Makeshift Patriot," Sage Francis; "All She Wants to Do is Dance," Don Henley; "I Fought in a War," Belle and Sebastian;" "What’s Left of the Flag," Flogging Molly; "The President," King Missile; "Special Delivery," MC Frontalot.



