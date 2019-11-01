The Avenue Art and Antiques will host a November photography show for Kate Winslow. The show opens with a reception from 5-8 p.m. today at the shop located at 112 Colorado Ave. Live music will be performed and refreshments will be provided during the reception.

Winslow in an Alaska native who photographs glaciers, the Northern Lights, mountains and Alaskan wildlife.

For more information, search The Avenue Art and Antiques on Facebook.

No. 2: StoryKeepers will host "Veteran Stories" at 10 a.m. Saturday in the InfoZone Theater located in the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The event is free and open to the public. Veterans and their family members are encouraged to come share their story in an open-mic setting.

Refreshments will be served, and prizes awarded.

For more information, call Ellyn Reynolds at 251-9808.

No. 3: Jeff Madeen's yearly art show will open at his gallery, Blo Back Gallery, located at 131 Spring St.

Large outdoor pieces and sculptures, etched class and other works will be on display.

For more information, visit blobackgallery.com.

No. 4: Steel City Art Works will host an opening reception for its November show titled "Home is Where the Art Is" from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery located at 216 S. Union Ave. The show will hang all the month.

Featured artists in November are June Galaz, an abstract acrylic artist; Kaley Rose, a potter who also paints with acrylics and creates jewelry; Cheryl Scott, a painter and a furniture upcyclist; and Jill Starkey, who mostly focuses on pastels and acrylic painting.

For more information, search Steel City Art Works on Facebook.

No. 5: Walter's Brewery and Taproom will host Fall Back Lumberjack, a pub/bar carwl, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The event will take place at Walter's, 126 S. Oneida St.; Lobos Tacos & Tequila, 2290 Rawlings Blvd.; and ThudnerZone Pizza and Taphouse, 2270 Rawlings Blvd.

Lanyards are $15 and can be purchased at any of the participating venues.

With purchase, you receive one drink at each location and a ride on the party bus from venue-to-venue.