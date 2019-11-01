The Pueblo Choral Society will take its audience globe trotting when it opens its season Sunday.

The chorale will present “Teach the World to Sing” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Hoag Recital Hall on the campus of Colorado State University-Pueblo, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

The program kicks off PCS’s 34th season and will feature songs from around the world, giving a glimpse into various cultures through song.

“Our season theme is ‘One World,’ and so we’re just exploring, in some respects, music around the world and also the sense of community built through music that connects us,” said David Volk, artistic director of the chorale.

The chorale will perform tunes like the American folk tune “Simple Gifts,” as well as the British song “Greensleeves.” In addition, the chorale will perform Mexican folk music, Austrian Music and a South American anti-apartheid protest song

Learning songs in different languages has been an obstacle for the choral, but one that has been enlightening and fun to navigate according to Volk.

“Everybody has been interested in tackling that,” Volk said. “It’s fun to really get into some of the music from different cultures. Some of it will sound familiar. Even if you don’t know the words, it’ll have a familiar sound or feeling.”

Music is often referred to as the “universal language.” This is in part due to the fact that often songs and music are sung and beloved across language barriers.

Music serves as a way to be introduced to, or learn about, a culture unfamiliar to one’s own.

“It’s probably one of the most accessible things about a different culture,” Volk said. "In a class I teach, I was just thinking a lot of times the music of another culture might be what appeals to us or attracts our attention first.”

This, Volk said, creates a certain level of connection with those of that culture. It creates a “safe space” to explore cultural differences and similarities.

Oftentimes, due to its accessible nature, music from one culture influences another. This is true in particular of American pop music, most notably jazz.

“To me what is fascinating is hearing what is distinctive in each culture but what we have borrowed and how we have influenced each other in terms of our music,” Volk said.

African rhythmic music from Western Africa influenced jazz, and blues and, later, rock and roll.

Western music is still heavily influenced by Latin American music and world beats. Meanwhile, the world is often influenced by the sounds and music of the Western world.

The ebb and flow of cultural exchange have become a prominent part in shaping the world’s musical landscape.

Volk said he hopes the audience Sunday will take note of that exchange.

“Hopefully people just get a greater sense of the connection that we share with all of humankind and have a sense of celebration of a wide variety of music. It does seem interconnected at the same time.”

These connections, Volk explained, often eliminate barriers.

Music has played an important role in helping shape our evolving culture, allowing for inclusivity and for the breaking of color and language barriers.

“When I teach the history of popular music, I’ve often said it’s a history of race relations in America,” Volk said. “It was the music that helped us access our cultural lines. We first acknowledged talent and skill rather than race and that helped allow us to begin breaking down racial barriers.”

Tickets to the program are $5 to $12 and can be purchased at pueblochoralsociety.org or by calling 544-4455.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14