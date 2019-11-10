Composting is a very Earth friendly thing to do and can help you grow a better garden. Throwing food waste and other organic matter into a compost pile rather than the trash reduces the amount of waste that we send to the landfill, and the final product makes for a great soil amendment for your garden or house plants. Starting to compost may seem daunting, but it is quite easy and can be done by anyone, anywhere.

If you have outdoor space to compost, choose a site that has partial shade and is easy to access. You don’t necessarily need a structure, a pile would do just fine, but a structure made of chicken wire or old wood will keep out animals and hide the pile from sight. If you don’t have an outdoor space, you can compost in a plastic bin indoors. Consider getting some composting worms (red wigglers work great) and building a simple worm bin for indoor composting.

The essential ingredients you need to start composting are organic matter (e.g. food waste, dried leaves, cardboard, etc.), water, air, and nitrogen. Recent studies have shown that compost starters are not necessary, the organic matter that you add already has the bacteria needed to decompose your compost. Moisten materials as you place them in your compost, you want it to be moist but not waterlogged. To promote oxygen movement, don’t chop up the ingredients, leave some in larger chunks so there are spaces for oxygen.

Ideally a compost pile should heat up to about 125° F in the center to speed up bacterial decomposition and kill weed seeds or diseases. You can turn your pile to make sure all materials get heated. Turning will speed up the composting process but it is not necessary. It is best to not turn your outdoor pile after December until the spring to keep the heat in.

Compost is ready to use in your garden when it has shrunk to half it’s original size and none of the original materials are recognizable. Compost should never smell bad; it should have a neutral earthy smell. Cultivate a couple inches of finished compost into your vegetable garden every year. You can also leave the compost on the surface of the soil and use it as a mulch. Keep in mind, compost is a soil amendment, not a fertilizer. There are small amounts of nutrients in compost, but low fertility soil will still need to have fertilizer added.

If these columns interest you, consider joining the Pueblo County Colorado Master Gardener program in 2020. We are currently taking applications. The program involves a 10-week course where you learn everything about gardening in Colorado. After the course you can become a volunteer and join like-minded Master Gardeners making a difference in our community. For more information and the link to apply, visit our website at https://pueblo.extension.colostate.edu/programs/gardening-horticulture/master-gardener/.

Sherie Caffey is the horticulture coordinator at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at caffeys@co.pueblo.co.us.