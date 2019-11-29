Impossible Players' production



The Impossible Players will present "Nutcrackers Nuts" — an amusing tale of nursing home residents who decide to do "The Nutcracker" for their Christmas pageant, not realizing it's a ballet — today and Saturday, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

This production, suitable for the whole family, features actors who range in age from 51 to near-80.

"Nutcrackers Nuts" resumes on Dec. 6 and 7, and 13 and 14, with all presentations taking place at The Impossible Playhouse, 1201 N. Main St.



For ticket and other information, call 542-6969.

Own Your Own exhibition

From now through Dec. 24, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center's Hoag and Regional Galleries will host the annually popular Own Your Own Art Sale and Holiday Exhibition.

This event features hundreds of items by 60 well-known artists: a veritable who’s who of local talent offering a variety of art in many different mediums including paintings, jewelry, hand-woven creations, wood sculptures, photography, and more.

On Small Business Saturday, all items are 20% off, and the first five people to spend $50 or more get a free tote.

Admission is free and regular sale hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mistletoe Market

At the Olde Town Carriage House, 102 S. Victoria Ave., this whimsical handmade Christmas market offers shoppers an opportunity to find beautiful unique handmade items.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free and there will be a coffee bar.

Santa Cares: A sensory-friendly experience



Children within every spectrum of special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session and visit with Santa Claus.

Santa Cares will be held in the J.C. Penney Court, inside the Pueblo Mall, on Sunday. Complimentary tickets (one per group family) may be reserved at eventbrite.com.



Through the south entrance between J.C. Penney and Menchie's, families are encouraged to arrive at any time during their scheduled 15-minute time period. Upon arrival, one of Santa's helpers will provide you with a number so that your family does not have to stand in a line until the visit.



Parkview Medical Center will offer an arts and crafts table to keep families entertained.



While visits with Santa are free, photo packages will be available for purchase at the event.

Holly and Ivy tickets available

Free tickets for the Dec. 12 Holly and Ivy concert by the Air Force Academy Band at the Southwest Motors Events Center are now available from The Pueblo Chieftain, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy and the Colorado State Fair Box Office.

Pictures with Santa

From 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, the Pueblo Riverwalk will host Pictures with Santa at the Security Service Flood Wall Stage.

Photos may be purchased for $10 (single print) or $15 for two prints. Those who take a holiday boat ride will receive a $2 photo discount.

Riverwalk boat rides are $5 (16 and older) and $3 (children 1 and older, seniors, military.)

Rodney Atkins/Overton Road

Country music veteran Rodney Atkins, with support from local seven-piece Overton Road, will perform at Memorial Hall Thursday. Showtime is set for 7:30 p.m.

Atkins' hits include “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows),” “Watching You,” “These Are My People,” “Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy),” “It’s America” and “Take a Back Road.”

Overton Road is expected to perform tracks from the album "Sippin' Country" and debut a new song.

For ticket or other information, call 542-1100.

Arts center 'pay as you can day'

In order to broaden the opportunity to visit, the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center and Buell Children’s Museum will offer "pay as you can admission" on Dec. 15; made possible by the Southern Colorado Community Foundation and David Jackson in honor of Bob Jackson.

Admission to the special exhibit, "Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile & Motorcycle Painting," is half-price that day.

