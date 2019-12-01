In the United States, 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year and nearly 600,000 die, making it the second leading cause of death after heart disease.

The cost of cancer care continues to rise and is expected to reach almost $174 billion by 2020. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is a leader in efforts to reduce preventable cancers and improve the health of cancer survivors. The CDC works to reduce risk factors for preventable cancers, promote screening for early detection and collects data. About $174 billion will be spent on cancer care by 2020.

Let’s talk about lung cancer. Smoking and secondhand smoke still causes about 90% of lung cancer deaths in the United States. Smoking also causes cancer of the voice box (larynx), mouth and throat, esophagus, urinary bladder, kidney, pancreas, cervix, colon, rectum, liver and stomach, as well as a type of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia.

About 34 million U.S. adults still smoke cigarettes; every day, about 2,000 young people under age 18 smoke their first cigarette. Nonsmokers who are exposed to secondhand smoke at home or at work have a 20% to 30% higher risk of lung cancer. Secondhand smoke causes more than 7,300 lung cancer deaths among U.S. nonsmokers each year. In the United State, 58 million nonsmokers are exposed to secondhand smoke every year. Tips From Former Smokers campaign, the first federally funded tobacco education campaign, focuses on motivating U.S. adults who smoke to try to quit. Another connection 1-800-QUIT-NOW directs people to free services from their state to help people stop smoking.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Most cases of melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer, are caused by exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun or tanning beds. Although use of sun protection has increased slightly in recent years, sunburn is common in the United States, with about one-third of adults and over half of high school students getting sunburned. The use of sunscreen and the avoidance of tanning beds and exposure to direct sun is very important.

Overweight and obesity are associated with at least 13 types of cancer, including endometrial (uterine) cancer, breast cancer in postmenopausal women and colorectal cancer. These forms of cancer make up 40% of all cancers diagnosed. In the United States, 40% of adults are obese and 72% are overweight.

There are evidence-based approaches that help make healthy living easier for everyone, which can help people reduce their risk of cancer. To promote good nutrition, hospitals are supporting breastfeeding moms, child care centers are adopting healthy eating standards and workplaces are changing policies, so employees have more healthy food choices in vending machines, etc. State and local governments are promoting improvements in community design, such as sidewalks and parks to make physical activities safer and more available.

Human papillomavirus causes most cervical cancers, as well as some cancers of the vagina, vulva, penis, anus, rectum and oropharynx (cancers of the back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils). The HPV vaccine helps prevent most of these cancers. Many preteen boys and girls have not been vaccinated against HPV, leaving them vulnerable to cancers caused by HPV infections.

Excessive alcohol use increases the risk of cancer of the breast (in women), liver, colon, rectum, mouth, pharynx, larynx and esophagus. About 17% of U.S. adults report binge drinking, and 6% report heavy drinking.

Many liver cancer cases are related to hepatitis B or hepatitis C viruses. The hepatitis B vaccine can help lower liver cancer risk and is recommended for all infants and unvaccinated children and some groups of unvaccinated adults. There is no vaccine for hepatitis C, but many people can benefit from treatment options that can eliminate the virus from the body and prevent further liver damage. Many Americans with hepatitis C are not aware of it. The CDC recommends anyone who was born from 1945 to 1965 get tested for hepatitis C.

Getting recommended screening tests can help prevent colorectal and cervical cancers. Screening for adults at normal risk also can find breast, cervical and colon cancers early, when treatment works best. However, screening rates for these cancers remain below national targets. The CDC also uses media campaigns to educate people about the importance of cancer screenings. For example, the Bring Your Brave campaign is designed to inspire women under age 45 to learn their risk of breast cancer and talk with their doctor about how to reduce it. The Inside Knowledge campaign raises awareness about gynecologic cancers. Be proactive and be informed; your health matters.

Dr. Christine Nevin-Woods, the former director and medical officer of the Pueblo City-County Health Department and current medical director for El Paso County Health Department, has both a medical degree and a master’s degree in public health and preventive medicine.