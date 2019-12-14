Mercy & Peace to hold
Unity Worship Service
Mercy & Peace Gospel Fellowship Church will hold a Unity Worship Service at 1 p.m. Sunday with the neighboring churches at 714 W. Arroyo Ave.
The host pastor will be Curlie Mangram.
The public is welcome.
K of C breakfast Sunday
Our Lady of the Meadows Knights of Columbus 12243 will host a breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday in the church basement, 23 Starling Drive.
The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, green chile, hash browns, coffee and orange
juice. Cost is $5 for a full order and $3 for a half order.
Full Force Ministry to hold
food distribution Thursday
Full Force Ministry Sons of God, the Pantry, will hold a Distribution Day at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1101 Cedar St.
Participants should call for an appointment at least three days in advance at 304-6592.