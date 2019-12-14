One of the hardest struggles a person can have is to live in the present, rather than the past or the future. Both these realms are so filled with illusion and fantasy, excitement and drama, they easily can draw us from what’s going on now.

As someone who turned 40 this week, I can understand this struggle like never before.

Take the past. As I get older, I find myself drifting into nostalgia like I once judged my parents for doing. Somehow, youth becomes mythologized as a golden age. And its faculties are viewed with an appreciation that comes only with their passing slowly away.

Then take the future. What’s there to anticipate, with that slow passing as a constant companion? The past is tinged with loss. The future with fear. These are powerful emotions that can take us from here and now, and into a state of depression or angst.

As I turn 40, I’m reminding myself that the past (leaving aside that it’s gone and no longer exists for me) is nothing to miss. I hated the awkwardness of being a social misfit among my peers. I didn’t relish my confusion about my identity and who I was becoming. And those precious faculties of youth were often wasted in sins I’d hopefully now be wise enough to avoid.

Likewise, I’m reminding myself that if the past no longer exists, the future doesn’t exist yet. So, what am I apprehensive about? My children growing up and perhaps leaving? Burying my parents? Running out of time to see the parts of this world I’d love to see?

None of these are today. And the only thing that thinking about them will accomplish (as with living in the past), is to be absent from now.

As I hit 40, which is about the halfway point of the span allotted to an American male these days, my antidote to depression and despair, regret and fear is to reject temporal fantasy. To dethrone the past and exorcise the future, and live this day — which is the only day any of us has.

As Orthodox Christians sing on Pascha (Easter), “This is the day which the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!” These words of David shine like a candle dispelling the distorting shadows of our daydreams.

Twenty years ago, I’d just converted to Orthodoxy and was struggling amidst the ideological storms of college, while searching fruitlessly for a mate. I’d much rather be the me of today.

And twenty years from now, I’ll hopefully have grandchildren and an expanded family I can’t even imagine. My parish’s mortgage will be paid off. Hopefully, I’ll have made better progress in my repentance.

Forty isn’t so bad. And since it’s reality, it’s the only age that really matters. That’s how I’m struggling against fantasy. And I hope your reading about it helps you in your struggle, too.

The Rev. Barnabas Powell also is a freelance writer who began his career at The Chieftain while pastor of Pueblo’s St. Michael’s Orthodox Church. He now lives in Washington state, and may be reached at barnabaspowell@yahoo.com.