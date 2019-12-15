Russel has a g-i-i-i-rlfriend….!

Yes, the Lady Ross’s turaco at the Pueblo Zoo is lovestruck.

Ever since he was introduced to his new lady friend about a month ago, he has been enamored of her. Apparently, she is pretty keen on him, too.

Though she does not have a name as of yet, the zookeepers are sorely tempted to name her Kevin after the bird character in the Pixar movie “Up” who has a playful relationship

with the child, Russell (Spoiler alert: Kevin turned out to be a female in the movie).

The female turaco arrived in Pueblo from the Birmingham Zoo in October.

Any time an animal arrives from another location, zoo protocol, in most cases, is to place them into quarantine for at least 30 days to ensure they did not arrive with any diseases or parasites that might jeopardize the zoo’s population. After the quarantine period, animals may go through an introduction phase if there are other

animals involved.

To ensure safety, a step leading up to this may be a “howdy”introduction in which the animals are in close proximity and can see each other but can’t touch each other.

During their howdy period, Russell never left her side of the enclosure except to eat.

When they finally got to be in direct contact with each other, they approached, head bobbed and then immediately started preening each other which was a good sign.

While preening actually has an important practical hygienic function to maintain health and cleanliness, it also looks a lot like kissing. And they do it a lot.

At any given time they are no more than a couple feet away from each other.

Wherever she goes, he goes.

It’s probably a good thing she is now in the picture, too, as Russell had started to spend his pent up affection on guests trying to preen them. Now, he

has no need. Unfortunately, the Species Survival Program (SSP) has not given the

couple a breeding recommendation.

But, that may change in the future.

In the meantime, guests can watch the two (love)birds in the newly reopened Rainforest.