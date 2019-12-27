Special end of year service

Mercy & Peace Gospel Fellowship Church will have a special end of year Worship Service at 7 p.m. Sunday at 714 W. Arroyo Ave. Pastor Marcella Smith of Greatest is His Love Ministries will deliver the message.

Curlie Mangram is the host pastor.

The public is welcome.

Burning Bowl Ceremony

The New Year's Eve Burning Bowl Ceremony is scheduled at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Inner Peace, 740 W. 15th St.

The burning bowl ceremony is a fire ceremony that helps people to release old, unwanted conditions or events in their lives. It is a way of letting go of the old that no longer serves and to make way for the new. It clears the way for new beginnings and is a wonderful way to start the new year.

