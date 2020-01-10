Religion announcements are compiled by Karla Crocombe. Brief submissions are to be sent to newsroom@chieftain.com by noon on Thursday. Briefs are edited for spelling, grammar, AP style and space. Submissions must include all information (time, date, location including physical address, who and the name of the church or organization). Any submissions missing information will not run.

El Mariachi de Pueblo

to hold anniversary Mass

El Mariachi de Pueblo will celebrate its 50th anniversary Mass with Bishop Stephen Berg at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 414 W. 11th St.

A reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church Reception Hall, 2827 Lakeview Ave.

K of C breakfast

Sunday at St. Joseph

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 9456 will hold its monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 1145 S. Aspen Road in Blende.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, green chile, coffee, juice drink and fruit.

Cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 6 years old.

St. Mary’s K of C

to hold breakfast

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 557 will host a breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at St. Mary Help of Christian Church, 307 E. Mesa Ave.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, green chile, tortillas, pancakes, juice and coffee.

Cost is $6.

Piano concert Sunday

Louis Colaiannia will give a piano concert a 5 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Inner Peace, 740 W. 15th St.

Colaiannia, a Denver native, is a classical pianist, songwriter, arranger and performer. He has been named Jazz Artist of the Year and has won several other music awards.

Watoto Children’s Choir

to perform Jan. 23

The Watoto Children’s Choir, a group of 18 orphans from Uganda, will continue its six-month U.S. tour in the Pueblo area at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Vineland United Methodist Church, 1587 36th Lane.

The group will perform a brand new concert, We Will Go. The concert will feature worship songs that share the stories of the children and the joy that they have because of God’s love. The children will share stories of how their lives have been changed and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities.

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world sharing the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of their parents but they have been rescued and now live in a Watoto village. Watoto is a holistric child care solution initiated to serve the dire needs of the people of Africa.

The performance is free and open to the public.