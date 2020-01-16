A staple of winter entertainment for 35 years, Festival Fridays kicks off its three-show run at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center Friday with the high-energy sounds of Suga Bear and the Showtime Band.

No stranger to Puebloans and Festival Fridays, this Colorado Springs-based seven-member group specializes in R&B, funk, Motown and top 40: all designed to pack the dance floor.

Expect to hear the best of legends like Rick James, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Sister Sledge, Michael Jackson and more, with several lead vocalists adding versatility to the performance.

The band is fronted by Suga Bear, who for the past 20 years has thrilled audiences with his electrifying dancing and velvet vocals.

On Jan. 24, Finaleyes will take the arts center stage, with Pueblo's The Martini Shot closing out Festival Fridays on Jan. 31.

Tickets are $7 in advance (arts center box office) and $8 at the door. Gate opens at 6 p.m., with happy hour food and drink specials, and music and dancing following at 7 p.m.

Tokens are needed to purchase drinks. "Fast Pass" bundles are available on a first-come, first-served basis: one admission and 15 tokens for $20, and two admissions plus 30 tokens for $40.

Festival Fridays is presented by Rocky Mountain Honda Dealers and Vidmar Honda, and sponsored by Bill and Barb Vidmar, KXRM Fox 21, KPHT 95.5, and The Pueblo Chieftain.

More information is available at festivalfridays.com or by calling 295-7200.

"The Choir of Man"

at Memorial Hall

Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel good show" and "90 minutes of indisputable joy," "The Choir of Man" is coming to Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. Jan. 25.

Part of the Broadway Theatre League series,"Choir of Man" is the runway hit of the international music and theater scene from the creative minds of Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay: the team behind "Gobsmacked!" and "The Soweto Gospel Choir."

This show combines high energy dance, live music and foot stomping choreography with the incredible talent of "nine ordinary, handsome blokes" who perform everything from sing-along classics to classic rock in a real working pub. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring there is something for everyone.

"Imagine the greatest pub gig you’ve ever been to, multiply it by 10, and you’ll still be nowhere near the fun that this show exudes," a publicist pointed out. "The show celebrates music that has wide appeal, including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more."

Not only is the concert set in a pub, but it has a real working bar from which the cast will pull pints and invite audience members to get up close and personal with the show: witnessing the action from on-stage chairs and tables.

“The guys have spent the last couple of years touring the UK and Australia, and they are ready to bring this show to American audiences," said Doodson. "This concert is such a great time for all, and the the first pint is on us (seriously.)”

Here are some of the things reviewers have said about "Choir of Man:"

”A feast for the senses, 'Choir of Man' will have you dancing down the aisles. Leave your worries in your coat and grab a pint;”

“Rowdy, raucous and resoundingly good fun;" “an exhilarating, eclectic mix of pop tunes: 'Choir of Man' is faultless;" "no matter how hard you look, you won’t find a more joyful hour of entertainment.”

Tickets are priced from $52-$80. To purchase, or for more information, call 583-4961 or visit pueblomemorialhall.com.



Veronika String Quartet

and "The Russian Tea"



"The Russian Tea," the Veronika String Quartet's annual fundraising event, is slated for 1-4 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Ascension Episcopal Church, 420 W. 18th St.

Veronika String Quartet will present a chamber music program, to include beloved classics from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev and Glazunov, with patrons invited to partake of zakouska (Russian hors d'oeuvres) and lavish desserts.

"The accent of this program is on gems of Russian repertoire, in sync with theme of the 'Russian Tea," said Karine Garibova. "We will also pay tribute to the great Ludwig van Beethoven, as we are celebrating the 'Beethoven Journey' this season.

"Besides enjoying hearing jewels of chamber music repertoire, the audience will be learning about composers, genre of string quartet and curious facts of music history. This is a perfect opportunity to explore what the string quartet is all about. The program suits the most educated listener as well as a first-time guest."

The suggested donation is $50. RSVP to Margaret Knight at 778-3425 or veronikastringquartet@gmail.com. For more information, visit veronikastringquartet.com.



