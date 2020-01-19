There are various levels of Beatles fans.

The casual admirer, who likes a song here and there.

The more ardent follower, who own the albums, most of the singles, and has seen at least three of the five movies featuring the Fabs.

And then there's die-hard purists like Gary Markstein and yours truly, who can spend hours in a deep and spirited discussion about the gorgeous intricacies of the twin guitar lines in "And Your Bird Can Sing," the deeper meaning behind "Revolution No. 9," or performers other than Beatles who appeared on releases.

Andy White, George Martin, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Marianne Faithfull and Yoko Ono, for starters.

"I was told to come up with my favorite Beatle songs," said Markstein, a former Chieftain designer and nationally recognized cartoonist. "I put this in a different category than the countless lists of 'best Beatle songs' that offer the usual fare.

"Having said that, I'll list the what I think are the 10 'best' or 'greatest' Beatle songs, without comment: 1. "A Day in the Life;" 2. "In My Life;" 3. "Strawberry Fields Forever;" 4. "Hey Jude;" 5. "Something;" 6. "Let it Be;" 7. "Yesterday;" 8. "Come Together;" 9. "A Hard Day's Night;" 10. "I Want to Hold Your Hand."

And here are Gary's personal favorites:



1. "I'm Only Sleeping," from "Revolver." Classic Lennon and one that I never get tired (sorry) of listening to. Backwards tape loops, and Harrison plays the solo transcribed backwards. Psychedelica never sounded so good. The companion piece to "I'm So Tired."

Jon: The hazy, "druggy" vibe of this underrated treasure is a result of a studio trick often employed by producer George Martin: The rhythm track was recorded faster but slowed down, while the lead vocals were recorded slower and sped up. A similar technique was employed on the fantastic "Rain," another psychedelic gem from this same period and one of the greatest, and often bypassed, creations from the incomparable Lennon. The flip side of the "Paperback Writer" single, "Rain" gets my nod in place of "I'm Only Sleeping."

2. "Leave My Kitten Alone," from "Beatles Anthology." A blistering, searing often overlooked rocker by Lennon. Although this cover version was left off of the "Beatles for Sale" album, they could have replaced the awful "Mr. Moonlight" with this. Yes, even the Beatles made mistakes.

Jon: A deep dig into the bottomless well of greatness. If it wasn't for "Anthology," this electrified update of an obscure Little Willie John number likely would never have seen the light of day. But, with a mere 10 spots to capture the most enjoyable of a 227-song collection, I can't see "Kitten" taking precedence over such gems like "Two of Us," "Drive My Car" and the vastly underloved "Hey Bulldog," which I submit in place of "Kitten."



3. "Here, There and Everywhere," from "Revolver." An absolutely beautiful song by McCartney. Creative chord changes, especially when McCartney sings, "Wave of her hand." Besides a favorite of mine, is this the best Beatle song? Many think so. (Editor's note: That includes Lennon, who named it as his favorite of the band.)

Jon: Undoubtedly, this is Macca at his most melodic and romantic. What gives this 1966 masterpiece added lush beauty is the multi-tracked backing harmonies, which when isolated, envelop the listener like nectar from the seraph. This, as much as any song, illustrates the point that no one writes songs the way Paul McCartney used to; including Paul McCartney.



4. "Tell Me Why," from "A Hard Day's Night." This one's a bit obscure, but along with a few other early songs — "A Hard Day's Night," "Can't Buy Me Love" — defines the period of Beatlemania. Now, exactly what do they sing when they hit the falsetto?

Jon: Obscure? Hardly. This is one of the strongest of Lennon's early output and, along with "This Boy" and "Yes It Is," showcases the impossible-to-recreate harmonic magic of John, Paul and George. Amazingly, Lennon said he put little effort into this piece, modeled after girl group doo-wop pieces. Had this been released as a single, it would have been a surefire hit. Fun fact: covered by The Beach Boys and April Wine.



5. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)," from the album of the same name. The reprise has more energy than the title track. From McCartney's count in to Lennon's, "Bye," the song drives forward, and is one of the most exciting in the Beatles catalogue. According to the sound engineer Geoff Emerick, the boys really came together with this one. Of note, this segues into the masterpiece "A Day in the Life."

Jon: Although I prefer the title track, I've never considered this brief snippet as a favorite on an album chock full of non-single classics like "With a Little Help From My Friends," "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and "She's Leaving Home." For my money — and believe me, I've spent heaps on the band — "She's Leaving Home" is perhaps Macca's most understated moment of majesty: a heart-rending ballad underscored by haunting harp and strings. Fun fact: one of only a handful of Beatles songs in which the members did not play any instruments on the recording. Later covered to great acclaim by Harry Nilsson.



6. "Twist and Shout," from "Please Please Me." Another great classic Lennon vocal that I love hearing: anytime! Recorded in one take (they did another take after this but Lennon's voice was shot), this is a great cover that eclipses the Isley Brothers version.

Jon: To this day, most listeners don't realize this is a cover, a testament to the Beatles' ownership of every song the foursome tackled (see also "Act Naturally" and "Dizzy Miss Lizzy.") After countless spins, this track remains fresh and ageless, with Lennon's ferocious vocal one for the ages. But, since this is a cover, and I'm a purist, I feel only original tracks should be on a roster of favorites. With that, I'll submit the trippy tour-de-force that is "Tomorrow Never Knows," from "Revolver," or 1968's "Happiness is a Warm Gun," which seamlessly merges doo-wop, heavy metal and acid rock.



7. "You're Going to Lose That Girl," from "Help!" The Beatles as a girl group. With Lennon on lead vocal, one can just imagine Paul and George with hand on hips, wagging their fingers as they provide backup vocal. This song also includes absolute manic bongo-playing by Ringo. This song was allegedly knocked out in two takes. Amazing.

Jon: An undisputed classic. In the under-rated movie "Help!," the Beatles are seen performing this in a recording studio filled with Ringo's cigarette smoke. Interestingly, the clip shows Ringo on the bongos, although that flourish was later overdubbed onto the finished recording. I maintain that this song, one of the best in the band's lexicon, is never given the due it deserves. Which can also be said of "I Need You," "The Night Before" and "She's a Woman," also from the 1964-65 era.



8. "Mean Mr. Mustard, Polythene Pam, She Came in Through the Bathroom Window," from "Abbey Road." OK, maybe I'm cheating a bit here with three songs, or "bits," as the Beatles called them. The walk-down after "Polythene Pam," Paul's shout of "Oh, look out!" — before "She Came in Through the Bathroom Window" — gets me every time. I could easily include the entire side two medley of "Abbey Road."

Jon: Lennon himself considered side two of this 1969 album pop-opera "junk," and while I won't go that far, this hodge-podge of half-baked numbers never really did much for me. Side one, however, is a different story, thanks to "Come Together," "I Want You (She's So Heavy)" and "Something," for starters. Still, the emotion-packed "Don't Let Me Down," from the "Let It Be" sessions, trumps all, and is my submission for this slot.



9. "Here Comes the Sun," from "Abbey Road." I couldn't ignore George, now could I? Granted, this could go into the "best Beatle song" category. A bright song full of optimism, brimming with sunshine. It's one of Harrison's best and I enjoy playing it on me guitar.

Jon: Correctly, George Martin proclaimed this "in many ways, one of the greatest songs ever written." But, as it is a regular star of "best of" lists, along with "Something," I'm going to delve deeper into Harrison's under-appreciated output and suggest "If I Needed Someone," "I Want to Tell You," "I Me Mine" and "Blue Jay Way" as songs demanding a revisit.



10. "The End," from "Abbey Road." The last song recorded collectively by all four Beatles. After Starr's drum solo, a guitar tour-de-force battle ensues with McCartney, Harrison and Lennon performing in that order. Those last power chords by Lennon are as good as it gets.

Jon: Although this is the second strongest track on side two — "Golden Slumbers" gets my vote — and effectively closes out the most heralded reign in music history, I consider it more a historic "best of" than a fan favorite. In keeping with my theme of underappreciated numbers, I'm adding "I'm a Loser," "P.S. I Love You," "Baby You're a Rich Man," "It's Only Love," "Ask Me Why," and from the "White Album," the searing "Yer Blues" and ethereal "Dear Prudence."

PS: If you've never heard "You Know My Name (Look Up the Number)," and I'm betting you haven't, hit the net and track it down. By far, it's the Fab Four at their most zany, goofy and frivolous. And, naturally, is a work of genius.

"Other songs easily could have included here would be 'Nowhere Man,' 'Hey Bulldog,' 'Revolution,' and so many more," Markstein added. "Not bad songwriters from that little group."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia