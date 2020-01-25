Religion announcements are compiled by Karla Crocombe. Brief submissions are to be sent to newsroom@chieftain.com by noon on Thursday. Briefs are edited for spelling, grammar, AP style and space. Submissions must include all information (time, date, location including physical address, who and the name of the church or organization). Any submissions missing information will not run.

Shrine of St. Therese

breakfast Sunday

The Shrine of St. Therese Knights of Columbus Council 12720 will serve its monthly breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in the Parish Hall at 300 Goodnight Ave.

The menu includes pancakes or waffles, potatoes, sausage, scrambled eggs, green chile, fruit cup orange juice and coffee.

Cost is $7, adults; $4, children; and $20 for a family (5 or more).

Knights of Columbus

Spaghetti Dinner Sunday

Our Lady of the Meadows Knights of Columbus No. 12234 will host a Spaghetti Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the church basement, 23 Starling Drive.

The menu includes traditional spaghetti and meatballs dinner, coffee, salad, homemade dessert table, gift baskets, soda and drinks available. Takeout also is available. Cost is $8, adults; and $5, children under 12.

Healthier minds across our lifespan

Dr. Vincent Atchity, president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, will give a presentation at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 220 W. 10th St.

Atchity will speak about what participants can do to help more people with mental illness live better, more fulfilling lives.