It is official, winter has arrived, and heat is turned on in the house. With this comes the possibility of the silent killer, carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide is a odorless colorless gas that can cause death.

Carbon monoxide is fuel burning, such as propane, which is commonly used in space heaters, lanterns, generators and vehicles. If the fumes build up in areas with very little fresh air flow, the levels can become poisonous to those breathing them into their lungs and cause illness or death if overlooked.

The most common signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

It can be difficult to identify someone with carbon monoxide poisoning. Symptoms often look like other illnesses, and someone who is sleeping or intoxicated can die from the poison before they show signs.

If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected move all family members and pets to fresh air away from the source of the carbon monoxide. Home therapy is not available for carbon monoxide poisoning. Seek medical care in a hospital emergency department.

The best prevention is installing a carbon monoxide monitor/alarm in your home. Also have your heating system, chimney, flue and gas fireplaces and ovens cleaned and inspected each year by a qualified technician. Keep chimneys clear of animal nests, leaves and residue to ensure proper ventilation. Do not burn charcoal inside your house (even in the fireplace). Do not operate gasoline-powered engines in confined areas such as garages or basements. Do not leave a car, mower, generator or other vehicle running in an attached garage even with the door open. Do not block or seal shut exhaust flues or ducts for appliances such as water heaters, ranges and clothes dryers.

Additional information is available at cdc.gov/co.