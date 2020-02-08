Even through a deafening late-night rainstorm, and two heavily fortified doors, the anxious, frenzied litany was impossible not to hear.

"Mrowr. Mrowr. Mrowr. Mrowr. Mrowr. Mrowr..."

"What is that noise," said my sister Lori, on the other end of a dollar-store flip phone.

"I think it's an orange cat from the neighborhood I leave food out for. He's on the porch."

"Are you going to let him in?"

"I don't know anything about keeping a cat. But I better go see what's going on."

Cracking the door, I was greeted by that very tabby: soaking wet, frightened and looking up at me with sea-green anticipatory eyes.

"OK," I sighed. "You better come in, or I'll never get any rest."

And with that first pace into my cramped two-room apartment in the Blocks, that precious little ginger stepped directly into my heart and soul, where he will remain forever.

After nearly 12 years of being the most faithful companion and best friend one could ask for, Pretty Precious Pompia left this earth on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Fearless protector that he was, Pretty died in his backyard domain after being mauled by two vicious rogue dogs: an act of sacrifice that allowed the younger, as well as the much older and less mobile, residents of the Pompia feral cat colony, to scurry to safety.

It was a violent and bloody end that this loving and gentle feline in no way deserved.

I have no idea how old Pretty was because when he came to me in 2008, he was already full grown. Not only that, and unbeknownst to me, he had already been fixed. Ignorant as I was in all things cat-like, I assumed he was a female, hence the name "Pretty."

But reality dictated that I couldn't stay ignorant for long, as I now had a living, breathing creature that was totally dependent on me for his life and health.

It was, in my eyes, a sacred responsibility, and I happily doted on that cat like a father would the prodigal son.

For a year, it was just Pretty and I in that small apartment. I would let him out to roam and hunt in the morning and when I returned from work, he was waiting by the door: hungry for both his treasured wet food and the affection he clearly didn't receive from his previous owner.

He would sleep — maybe nap is the better word — on my chest, waking me, without fail, around 2 and 5 a.m. for a treat and a head stroke.

In 2009, Pretty and I moved to a small home on the South Side, which I'm sure he saw as a veritable mansion with a Serengeti-like backyard.

But within weeks, the dynamic changed, and in his eyes, I'm sure it wasn't for the better.

This particular neighborhood was overrun with cats, adults and kittens, who were breeding at an alarming rate. Once again, I felt the tug of responsibility and began feeding the unwanted animals and before long, enrolled in the city's trap-neuter-release program and became a licensed manager of a colony of at least 20 cats.

Pretty, of course, initially seemed amused to have so many new friends around his home. But when several of those felines found their way in through his pet door and became full time residents, and with so many others now under my care, Pretty was no longer the spoiled only child.

A fact that weighed heavily on me until the day I lost him.

I never loved Pretty any less, I just had more cats — a lot more — who also wanted some of that love. And as he matured, Pretty became more independent, spending more time roaming, and in his domain, than on my chest and in my bed.

But it's true: your first love always remains the most special.

A few months back, a series of health challenges — stomatitis, a problematic tooth, an eye infection — necessitated a multi-week stay at Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Clinic, under the care of his "stepmom," Lisa Buccambuso, and staff.

It marked the first time since 2008 that Pretty and I spent the night in separate quarters.

And in light of his advancing age, I truly questioned whether he would ever return home.

But, resilient survivor that he is, Pretty came back.

For far too short a time.

By the time I was able to scare the dogs off his mangled body, Pretty, always so full of life, was now the opposite. Overcome with grief, and with tears flowing unabated, I nearly collapsed next to him.

Instinctively, I picked up his near lifeless body, placed him in the passenger's seat of my car and headed for Pueblo Area Pet Emergency Hospital on the North Side.

"You didn't deserve this, Pretty," I said through tears so thick I could barely see the road. "I want you to know how much you brought to my life, little guy."

At the hospital, I managed to open the door with Pretty's limp body in my hands. Somehow, I was able to whisper to the attendant, "I don't want him to suffer. Please help me," as I handed Pretty to her.

A few moments later, the veterinarian returned to confirm what I already knew.

"He probably was alive on the way over, but he didn't make it," she said. "We're so sorry."

In an act of compassion I will never forget, the staff, at no charge, cleaned up Pretty's body and returned him to me in a bright blue "rest in peace" bag.

"Do you want the bag open or closed?" the angels of mercy asked me.

"Open. I want to pet him on the way home."

Even in death, that sparkling golden coat was as soft as the day Pretty entered my world.

Back home, weary from crying and the waves of emotion that nearly drowned me, I laid the blue bag down in the front yard as I struggled to gain some composure.

And then an odd and beautiful thing happened.

The ferals that were in the yard slowly approached the blue bag, and, in what I took to be a "paying of respects," silently stared at that sweet face they had grown to know all too well.

In the backyard, which was truly Pretty's domain, the calico Mama — in essence Pretty's partner for the past decade — stared, in silence and with equal reverence, at the very spot where Pretty's life came to an end.

A few feet away, Soda Pop, also a tabby and now the man of the house, kept watch over Mama and the now sacred piece of earth.

And in those moments, I realized I wasn't the only one grieving.

As soul-crushing as it was, I refuse to let the morning of Feb. 2 overcome a treasure of memories I feel truly fortunate to have been graced with.

I instead will remember the way Pretty slowly walked up to my car every day I returned home from work; the trophies, both living and dead, he regularly brought into my bedroom; the fact that I had to lift him up to drink from the kitchen faucet because the communal water dish wasn't good enough for him; the sleep-interrupting headbumps at 2 a.m., his self-appointed time for a nocturnal treat; our talks in the car, and in the waiting room, during his countless trips to the vet.

The well wishes and expressions of sympathy that flowed in the wake of Pretty's passing were abundant — "You shouldn't feel bad, you gave him a good life," "We all loved him, too," "Our hearts ache with you" — were very much appreciated.

But I'm not sure I truly heard them.

Because the only thing that echoes in my wounded soul is that impassioned plea from a frightened little orphan — "Mrowr. Mrowr. Mrowr. Mrowr. Mrowr..." — who with that unassuming step into the home of an equally lost soul, became, in an instant, my very reason to live.

And that, Pretty Precious Pompia, is a debt I will never be able to repay.

(Donations in Pretty's name may be made to the Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Clinic, 1700 S. Prairie Ave., 564-3776.)

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia





















Phone: (719) 564-3776