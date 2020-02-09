As we begin the new year, 2020; this is a great time to assess where we are in terms of our health and well-being. How did we do the first month of the year? Will we be able to continue our resolutions for the next 11 months? Consider the following areas for new resolutions:

● Diet and exercise are key areas to focus on.

● Evaluate your mental health, family ties and friendships.

● Make sure you have a primary care provider.

● Have resources for an emergency; are you prepared for extreme weather or getting stranded in a storm on the road. There are a number of options for emergency kits for home and in the car. Google the American Red Cross for examples.

Do you have a yearly health assessment with your primary care provider? It is important in order to evaluate disease risk and consider health issues related to weight and physical activity.

A high amount of body fat can lead to weight-related diseases and other health issues. Being underweight also can put a person at risk for health issues. Your health evaluation should include the following:

● A BMI and waist circumference — Two measures that can be used as screening tools to estimate weight status in relation to potential disease risk. Weight that is higher than what is considered as a healthy weight for a given height is described as overweight or obese. Weight that is lower than what is considered healthy for a given height is described as underweight. When it comes to weight loss, there’s no lack of fad diets promising fast results, but such diets limit your nutritional intake, can be unhealthy and tend to fail in the long run.The key to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight isn’t about short-term dietary changes. It’s about a lifestyle that includes healthy eating, regular physical activity and balancing the number of calories you consume with the number of calories your body uses. Staying in control of your weight contributes to good health now, and as you age.

Choosing a balanced diet or healthy eating plan is key. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2015–2020, a healthy eating plan emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products. In addition, it includes lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs and nuts. Avoid saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, salt (sodium), and added sugars; this will help you stay within your daily calorie needs.

A healthy eating plan that helps you manage your weight includes a variety of foods you may not have considered. If healthy eating makes you think about foods you can’t have, try refocusing on all the new foods you can eat. For example, you can have fresh, frozen, canned fruits or the dried variety. Don’t think just apples or bananas; try some exotic fruits too. How about a mango, or a juicy pineapple or kiwi fruit. One caution about canned fruits is they may contain added sugars or syrups. You may find you love grilled vegetables or steamed vegetables with an added herb you haven’t tried like rosemary. You can saute vegetables in a nonstick pan with a small amount of cooking spray. Or try frozen or canned vegetables for a quick side dish — just microwave and serve. When trying canned vegetables, look for vegetables without added salt, butter or cream sauces. Commit to going to the produce department and trying a new vegetable each week.

Calcium-rich foods ― You may automatically think of a glass of low-fat or fat-free milk when someone says, “eat more dairy products.” But what about low-fat and fat-free yogurts without added sugars? These products come in a wide variety of flavors and can be a great dessert substitute for those with a sweet tooth.

A new twist on an old favorite ― If your favorite recipe calls for frying fish or breaded chicken, try healthier variations using baking or grilling. Maybe even try a recipe that uses dry beans in place of higher-fat meats. Ask around or search the internet and magazines for recipes with fewer calories.

You can enjoy your favorite foods even if they are high in calories, fat or added sugars. The key is eating them in moderation, meaning only once in a while, eating smaller amounts, and balancing them out with healthier foods and more physical activity. Regular physical activity is important for good health, and it is especially important if you’re trying to lose weight or to maintain a healthy weight. Thank you to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for many of these recommendations.

Stay tuned for the next article discussing physical activity.

Dr. Christine Nevin-Woods, the former director and medical officer of the Pueblo City-County Health Department and current medical director for the El Paso County Health Department, has both a medical degree and a master’s degree in public health and preventive medicine.





