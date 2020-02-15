Surrender. Wisdom traditions throughout time and across cultures have encouraged it as a spiritual practice. And humans throughout time and across cultures have found that practice challenging.

The word itself comes from the Old French surrendre. The prefix sur- means “over” while rendre means “to deliver or yield”. So in its reflexive sense, surrender means “to deliver or yield oneself over to.”

No wonder it’s hard for us. We want to influence our world, avoiding distress while creating a satisfying, meaningful and enjoyable experience of living.

Yet life continually teaches us that much lies outside of our control. Yes, we can have a significant impact and no, we don’t run this show.

With these dual realities, it’s tricky to know when to act and when to allow. One thing many of us invariably learn, though, is that we can act much more effectively and with greater love when we first surrender to what is.

We don’t have to like it, but unexamined resistance is apt to lead to acting without thought, without wisdom and without compassion, which likely will make things worse, rather than better.

Meditation teacher Sally Kempton writes that surrender is not giving up or giving in. It might, in fact, require us to enter the fray as “a surrendered activist,” doing our best while letting go of attachment to the outcome.

“Surrender,” Kempton tells us, “is a way of unclenching your psychic and physical muscles,” thus allowing us to move forward in a fresh way.

Unclenching, opening to Grace, relinquishing attempts to force a particular outcome, and turning an issue over to God, the Mystery or Life itself, are all steppingstones to surrender.

I often place a phrase or a single word at my meditation area as a reminder of qualities or perspectives I wish to nurture. Several months back, I wrote on lavender paper with a rose marker the word Surrender, and placed it there.

Several weeks later, when seeing this reminder yet another time, I suddenly noticed the letters I actually wrote were S-u-r-r-e-d-e-r. Yep, I left out the “n,” a misspelling that likely speaks to my personal challenge with the issue.

I admit I am not great at surrender, but I am its student. Whether running late in the morning, engaged in a conflict or hearing the news of the day, I am learning to pause, to accept what is, and only then choose a possible next step.

I’ve also been working with the etymology of another word. Relax comes from the Latin relaxare. The prefix re- means “back” and laxare means “make loose.” We could say then that relax means “a return to looseness.”

So I practice becoming loose again, whenever I clench my psychic or physical muscles. And I practice yielding myself over to. Another way to put it is that I actively practice putting the ‘n’ back in surrender, where it belongs.

Leia Marie is a psychotherapist, spiritual mentor and reiki practitioner. She can be reached at silvermountain@mac.com.