Heart-a-Thon



The YMCA of Pueblo and Parkview Medical Center are teaming for Saturday's YMCA Heart-a-Thon, which starts at 7:15 a.m. and runs until noon at 3200 E. Spaulding Ave.

Here is the lineup: at 7:30 a.m., get your zen going and your heart balanced with some early yoga; from 8-9 a.m., limited health screenings and assessments with loads of heart health information; 9-11 a.m., Zumbathon, followed by an hour of post-workout treats during social hour.

Visit puebloymca.org for more information.

Fasching Winter Karneval

The Fasching Winter Karneval hits The Spirit House Cabaret, 611 N Main St., at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Costumes, although not required, are highly encouraged," said organizer Christina Haney. "Suggested costume type is Halloween or masquerade. Contest categories are Best of Show (man, woman and couple), scariest, funniest, sexiest and most creative."

Tickets are $10 (cash at the door) for this 21-and-older event, hosted by the Pueblo German American Club, with proceeds benefiting the Pueblo German Scholarship Fund.

For more information, call 565-7727 or visit the Pueblo German American Club's Facebook page.

"Tuscany" wine/art show

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 Aspen Road., will host "Tuscany at St. Joseph's," from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

This art show/sale and wine-tasting gala will feature a wide variety of works from some 50 local and regional artists. In addition to art, guests over the age of 21 are invited to visit wine-tasting stations hosted by 80/Twenty Wines, Elite Brands and The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

A wine bar will allow tasters to purchase their favorite blends, with light Italian hors d'oeuvres also on tap.

A silent auction, featuring items donated by local merchants, also is part of this fundraiser, which takes place inside Fr. Charles J. Murray Hall.

Tickets, available at the church or at the door, are $20, with all proceeds benefiting the church's Northex Building Campaign. Call 544-1886 for more information.

Expendables/Authority Zero at

Pueblo Convention Center

The Expendables, a Santa Cruz-based reggae band known for a diverse mix of styles, will headline a Feb. 28 show at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Also on the bill are Authority Zero, P-Nuckle (Denver) and Beyond Bridges (Pueblo.)

The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $25 and available at holdmyticket.com.

Cancer survivor art show

A Feb. 28 reception for those participating in the Centura Health-St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center’s Sites and Insights class, a guided art and healing program for cancer survivors, is planned for Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Eleven cancer survivors are participating in the six-week program.

"They all came eager to share their story, learn new coping tools and heal," said Oncology Program Manager Brenda Biggerstaff. "Our hope is that the program will be a relaxing and creative outlet for them to release their feelings in healthy ways."

The local program is a partnership between St. Mary-Corwin and Sites and Insights of Denver, with classes held at the arts center.

The Feb. 28 reception, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. in the art center’s board room, will feature art, light hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a short program.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 557-4548.

Comedy at Spirit House

Headliner Jonny Bratsveen, together with Kira MagCalen, Cody Ulrich and John Brown, bring adults-only comedy to The Spirit House Cabaret on Feb. 29.

Bratsveen taps into his bi-racial heritage/angst for the entertainment of his listeners. Growing up bi-racial and constantly on the move, Bratsveen's views on most subjects tend to not be so black-and-white. Known as a "comedian for the people by the people," Bratsveen has appeared throughout the United States as well as on Comedy Central.

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting an hour later. Presale tickets, at $5, are available at The Spirit House and The Downtown Bar. At the door, tickets are $10.

Wine Tasting and Auction

The Spanish Peaks HealthCare Foundation holds its annual Wine Tasting and Auction from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center, 23500 U.S. Highway 160, in Walsenburg.

A variety of fine wines will expertly be paired with heavy hors d’oeuvres, with expert wine education and guidance available for patrons. Following the tasting, an auction will allow for the purchase of wines sampled during the tasting.

All proceeds support the charitable and educational mission of the Spanish Peaks HealthCare Foundation, which provides scholarships for Huerfano County residents pursuing education in a health-related field. Alyssa Sandoval, a John Mall graduate pursuing a career in pharmacy, will speak about the impact this scholarship program has made in her life.

Tickets, priced at $50, are available by contacting Lynette Omer at 719-738-5144.

Call for artists

The Pueblo Art Guild welcomes all artists working in the visual media (oil, acrylics, water media, graphics, pastels, 3D, mixed media and photography) to enter the Spring Show.

Artwork must be delivered ready to display at the Pueblo Art Guild Gallery, inside the historic boathouse at Mineral Palace Park, 1500 N. Santa Fe Ave., on March 28 and 29, from noon to 4 p.m.

For each piece, the entry fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. The entry prospectus is available on Facebook, or at the gallery. Call 543-2455 for more information.

“2020” show at

Steel City Art Works

Steel City Art Works, 216 S. Union Ave., will host an opening reception of "2020" from 5 to 8 p.m. March 6 as part of the First Friday Art Walk.

The night will include live music from Fireweed Bluegrass Band as well as the annual Chavez-Huerta K-12 student art show.

Participating artists will abide by the "2020" theme: 20 inches or centimeters, $20 and so on. Additionally, Fireweed is marking 20 years together.

Call 542-6838 for more information.

"A Woman’s Love of Animals"

Local painter Mo Keenan-Mason will show her love of animals and their whimsy during Women’s History Month (March) at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library's Second Floor Gallery. In addition, Steve Mason’s artwork will be on display with sketches and paintings.

For more information, visit Facebook/MoreMoArt.

Toastmasters anniversary

Pueblo Toastmasters Club 795 will celebrate its 70th anniversary on March 12 with an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Rawlings Public Library. All are welcome to visit and see how the club can benefit their goals. This is a free event and refreshments will be served.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, the organization's membership exceeds 358,000 in more than 16,800 clubs in 143 countries.

Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

(Send info to jpompia@chieftain.com)