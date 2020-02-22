Real estate agencies give out a lot of awards. On a fairly frequent basis, you’ll see notices in our newspaper about agents who are being honored for their sales achievements.

And there’s nothing wrong with that. As anyone who has ever gone through the experience knows, selling houses is hard work, for property owners and for agents.

Yet RE/MAX of Pueblo recently took home a couple of honors that are a bit more notable than most. The agency was recognized by its parent company as both the Broker of the Year and Eagle Award recipient for RE/MAX’s western territory.

If RE/MAX were a small to mid-sized regional company, that would be fairly impressive. But as real estate companies go, RE/MAX is a monster.

The company is headquartered up the road in Denver, but it’s an international firm with more than 125,000 agents and offices in more than 110 countries or territories around the world.

RE/MAX is short for “Real Estate Maximum” and the company uses a hot air balloon as a symbol for its “Above the Crowd” slogan.

Since RE/MAX’s reach extends so far, it shouldn’t be surprising that its western territory in the U.S. covers 13 states in a huge geographic area that stretches from the Dakotas to the Pacific coast, including Hawaii and Alaska. The territory has 260 RE/MAX franchises, so winning two major awards in one year is quite an accomplishment for the Pueblo team.

The Eagle Award is given each year to the brokerage that increases its total number of associates by the greatest amount.

RE/MAX of Pueblo added 31 associates in 2019, all but five through the acquisition of Jones-Healy Realtors last May. That nearly doubled the size of the agency, up to 73 total agents. Gary Miller, one of RE/MAX of Pueblo’s broker/owners, said mergers and acquisitions are the quickest way for an agency to increase its staff size.

“It’s easier than trying to hire agents one at a time,” he said.

RE/MAX of Pueblo, which has offices both in Pueblo and Pueblo West, was founded in 1980. Miller and Casey Edwards purchased the firm in 2017.

Last year’s purchase of Jones-Healy may be an indicator of two trends in local real estate. One is the difficulty smaller agencies have in keeping up with the resources available to their larger counterparts. Technology has changed the business, so a large agency that’s able to feature more listings on its website has an advantage over its rivals.

“All of that stuff makes it tough for an independent to keep up,” Miller said.

Jones-Healy wasn’t some Johnny-come-lately to the local real estate market, either. The firm had been around for 83 years.

But being an established name in the community isn’t what it was once cracked up to be. At least not according to Miller.

Earlier in Pueblo’s history, most of the people buying houses were relocating from one neighborhood within the community to another. Locally recognized firms like Jones-Healy were able to get a lot of business based on word-of-mouth and their reputations among local residents.

However, Miller said the market of potential buyers has been changing. Although he doesn’t have statistics to support his theory, Miller said he’s been noticing more and more people shopping for homes who want to relocate here from other cities.

For the out-of-town clients, a name like Jones-Healy doesn’t mean much. However, a nationally recognized firm like RE/MAX carries a lot of juice.

Miller’s comments about out-of-town buyers got me thinking. I wondered where the new people were coming from and what’s bringing them to town. Are they finding work at existing businesses, or are more new jobs being created here than I realize?

These are issues that I would like to study in the months ahead. And, of course, if others in the business community have information about an increase in the number of people moving to Pueblo, I’d like to hear about it. After all, it wasn’t so long ago that I was one of those people.

As for the other award RE/MAX of Pueblo won, for Broker of the Year, it’s given annually to one outstanding brokerage in each region for showing “extraordinary commitment and loyalty to fellow RE/MAX agents, employees and clients.” That seems fairly self explanatory. It’s a recognition for general excellence.

No matter what new trends emerge in the real estate industry in the years ahead, I’m predicting that general excellence never will go out of style.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest future column topics for The Business Case, contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.