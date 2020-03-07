"I threw this list away five times," Chieftain IT whiz Doug Brooks said. "What should have been an easy task threatened to kick off my midlife crisis."

Indeed, picking just 10 from the greatest hard-rock groove machine can be a daunting task: made more so by the fact that AC/DC has had the privilege of hosting two iconic lead vocalists, each with a particular set of rough-edge charm.

"Two of the first albums I ever owned were AC/DC's 'Back In Black' and 'Who Made Who,'" Brooks said. "And I found myself putting 12-year-old me to rest, as in 'rest in peace, Kiddo,' and developing a new appreciation for the band."

One, Brooks added, does not listen to AC/DC for "meaningful lyrics."

"When I Googled the lyrics, I seriously saw 'You Shook Me All Night Long lyrics meaning' as an autofill choice and had to laugh out loud," he said. "We are talking about a group whose lead guitarist has made a habit of mooning the crowd: we are here for rock music, not introspection."

All are in random order, with the exception of Doug's clearly marked number one.

Doug: "D.T." An instrumental from "Maximum Overdrive," a movie bragging a AC/DC soundtrack that went five-times platinum in the U.S. and Australia. That’s right, let’s save the Bon Scott/Brian Johnson discussion for later and just enjoy what makes AC/DC an essential rock band. I include this because I smile when I hear it, and can envision terrible '80s cinema: Emilio Estevez, Stephen King, and AC/DC in one place. If you need lyrics, just make up something about women, drugs, booze, and/or hell in your head. To leave it out would just be a lie.

Jon: A tasty serving of trademark grimy riffs, for sure. But if I'm in the mood for an instrumental, I turn to The Ventures, not a band defined by its lead vocals (Axl Rose notwithstanding) as much as the guitar lines. Here, I'm placing "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," the quintessential Bon Scott-era track. Although it was already five years old when it finally hit American airwaves in 1981, the 17-year-old me found "Dirty Deeds" to be one of the most amazing things to ever infiltrate my eardrums: a belief that still holds true today. The best part? The rough-house chanted chorus over the pounding tom-toms, which to my young ears sounded like, "Dirty deeds and the dunder chief."

Doug: "Who Made Who." The lyrics are as cool as geek can be, or, as geeky as cool rockers get. Where the “solo” falls short, the 8-bit video game run of the guitar that meanders through satisfies. Also worthy of note: the line, “Who picked up the bill and who made who?” has been wrong in my head for 30 years. I had believed it to be “Who becomes the devil and who made who?” Mine are better and I’m not changing. I bet I get some converts.

Jon: A commendable choice, and a bit of a comeback after the lackadaisical "Fly on the Wall." But one of the band's best? Not when the essential "Night Prowler" is lurking around. The final track on 1979's "Highway to Hell," this ominous slow-burner is perhaps the most under-rated cut in the band's lexicon. It's also, tragically, Bon Scott's swan song and will, unfortunately, be forever linked with all that nasty Richard Ramirez business.

Doug: "Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution." I feel it is necessary to point out that where I am critical of AC/DC, musical sophistication or lack thereof, the ability to write rock anthems and deliver spectacular live shows is unquestioned. Here is a song that doesn’t argue the point of sophistication but relishes the dirty, grungy nature of their style. Endearing lyrics to a rocker, a vocal delivery I can’t imagine from anyone but Johnson, and more sweet guitar places this firmly on the list.

Jon: An understated track on an album ("Back in Black") chock full of classics, I've always had a soft spot for this hard-rocking blues-rock stomp. It's simplistically catchy, dirty and loose: in other words, pure AC/DC.

Doug: "Highway to Hell." How many singers write their end so clearly? The band isn’t the same after the loss of Bon Scott, like Metallica without Burton: they are still good, but not the same. Prophetic lyrics delivered with the same disregard for vocal cords as he apparently had for life; one of the most recognizable riffs ever, and one of my favorite solos.

Jon: This is not only my all time favorite AC/DC track, I rank it as one of the most indispensable cuts of all time in any genre. It's an untouchable combination of street-wise lyrics, simple four-on-the-four beat, the epic main riff and a stadium-worthy chorus. "Livin' easy, lovin' free; season ticket on a one-way ride; askin' nothin,' leave me be..." Now that's the only way to kick off a bonafide anthem.

Doug: "Let There Be Rock." A song about the creation of rock music from the band that was there when an era of rock music was forming. Rocking, and having as much fun with as many people as possible while they do it, is what AC/DC is about. There are 6-, 8-, 10-, and 20-minute live versions of this song. "Genesis," for this band, is laid out in screaming vocals and guitar soloing throughout. If you have ever seen a picture of Angus Young dripping with sweat, it stands a good chance he just finished playing this while he danced and ran around on stage for 15 minutes.

Jon: Another admirable choice and one of many historic tracks from the 1977 album of the same name. It's nearly impossible not to include this, but I'm going to go with another song that essentially defines the band and all it stands for: "T.N.T," the beautifully simplistic stomper from 1975 anchored by that unmistakable "oy, oy, oy" chant and Scott's unparalleled way with words: "I'm dirty, mean and mighty unclean; I'm a wanted man; public enemy number one; understand?" See also the lyrically similar "Live Wire" and "Problem Child."

Doug: "You Shook Me All Night Long." This song is the number one reason my mother didn’t want to let me buy 'Back In Black' when I was 11. Her answer was “No!” and the record store — yes that was a thing — required parental permission to purchase. If the opening guitar lick doesn’t make you smile, you might be missing the point of AC/DC. The guitar solo is one of those that you simply can’t imagine could be different. Every note seems right after 40 years. (FYI: Dad talked Mom into getting me 'Back In Black' for my 12th birthday.)

Jon: There's a fine line between iconic and overplayed, and, like "Thunderstruck," "Shook" long ago entered the realm of "entirely overexposed." "Hell's Bells," also from the "Back in Black" album, is my choice for this spot. Yes, it's less commercially appealing and much more ominous, but hey: if you want catchy and accessible rather than mean and foreboding, The Partridge Family would like to have a word with you.

Doug: "Back In Black." This is the comeback anthem after Scott’s death. Johnson screams “I’ll never die” like he is staking a claim. I truly believe this song helped them feel like they were back. I also think that is why this song feels right when you need a comeback song: it’s genuine. Some might think the band died with Scott, but it was this album that brought AC/DC and some previously unreleased music to the U.S.

Jon: Count me in with those who feel Scott was AC/DC. Everything he touched turned to alcohol-soaked gold, whereas Johnson's output with the band has been spotty at best. There's no argument "Back in Black," as much as any cut, made the band a worldwide sensation. But for me, Scott's "Shot Down in Flames" and "If You Want Blood," both from his finale "Highway to Hell," are equally as worthy of accolades, streams, and, if you're old school, spins.

Doug: "Sin City." This is my favorite guitar solo by Angus: it’s too short, but I’m not going to tell Edvard Munch how to paint "The Scream." This is a good example of the difference between the Scott and Johnson eras. Scott’s vocals rival Angus’ guitar — they aren’t just an accompaniment — and the frantic guitar solo is immediately contrasted by a mellow section of bass and simple drum rhythms, with Scott singing low: only to be whipped back into the frenzy the song ends in.

Jon: As this was one of my picks, I'll use the opportunity to tout equally awesome songs from the "Powerage" platter: the groove-heavy "Gone Shootin,'" "Down Payment Blues" and "Riff Raff." And, from the Johnson era, the criminally overlooked "Flick of the Switch" and "Inject the Venom," from 1983 and 1981, respectively.

Doug: "It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll.)" Here, a bagpipes solo melds into a call-and-response section with Angus, one of Scott's best lyrical efforts, and a solid guitar base. Look up the Billboard Top 100 for 1976: this song isn’t on there, but "Rock and Roll Music" by the Beach Boys is. Both are about rock, and one of them shot the other and buried the body in the Australian desert. Amen.

Jon: Prophetic lyrics to the core, with one of the most simple yet difficult to accurately replicate guitar riffs in the band's catalogue. As this is one of my top 10 choices, I'd like to direct your attention to one of Scott's poignant and heart-felt ode to life as a traveling showman: the bittersweet ballad — that's right, ballad — "Ride On," from the "Dirty Deeds" record.

Doug: "Whole Lotta Rosie." Number one in my book. If you took all that is AC/DC and boiled it down, this is the result. The subject of the song is the sexual prowess of a Tasmanian woman named, well, Rosie. It starts fast and then gradually...well, doesn’t change a bit. It has one gear, blazing at the speed of unapologetic, and it looks and feels like a whole band effort. There are more than enough songs about perfect bodied people and I’d rather have this song in their stead. Plenty of guitar runs, call-and-response between Angus and the rest of the band, and some vocal entrances that showcase what a beast Bon Scott was. The second guitar solo leaves you feeling like the only logical conclusion to the song is an explosion.

Jon: Only a fool, or a Maroon 5 fan, would challenge the majesty of this 1977 track: an in-concert stable since its release. Much less heard, and revered, are two more outstanding cuts from the same album: the to-the-point "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be" and "Dog Eat Dog."

Bonus: Here are the (in-order) choices of Doug's Chieftain IT colleague, Jayson Guzman: "Thunderstruck," "Back in Black," "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "Money Talks," "T.N.T," "Rock N Roll Train," "Big Gun," "Highway To Hell" and "Hell's Bells."

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia