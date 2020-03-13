Can you feel it, your own sweet sap rising up to greet the spring, ready, willing and longing to be transformed into something altogether new?

The Spring Equinox occurs at 9:49 p.m. MDT Thursday. After a long period of hibernation, life soon will burst forth in ways visible and expansive.

Tender shoots will grow strong, bud becoming bloom and bloom transforming to fruit, until we arrive again at harvest time. Winter then will slow us in our tracks, claiming us as its own once more.

It happens every year, life coursing through and ferrying us into an unknown future. Worked with consciously, the energies of each season can nurture our own individual and quite personal unfolding.

This same progression is apparent in smaller increments of time. The phases of the moon, for example, move us from new to full and back to dark again, each aspect presenting a distinct energy that we can utilize.

Then there are the rhythms of the day, with morning offering something that evening cannot. Though night has its own magic, for the start of something new there’s nothing as inspiring or as bolstering as the rising sun.

Orienting to our clearest intentions at the start of any of these cycles will boost our ability to create the kind of future we want.

So as the sun begins to sweep us into a time of unbridled growth, let’s pause and reflect on what we’d like to generate in the months to come. What calls to us? What wants to move through us and out into the world?

Perhaps it’s a tangible change we’d like to manifest, a positive habit or a new career avenue. Or the change could be an inner one, open-heartedness or an acceptance of what is.

As we clarify our desired direction, we’ll also want to envision specific steps on that path, simple steps that lead naturally to ones that follow.

But there is more. It is helpful to anticipate the blocks that may appear on our path forward, blocks that surely will trip us up if we traipse forward naively.

After all, there is nothing terribly mysterious about intentions to eat better, develop a steady spiritual practice or engage in random kindness and senseless acts of beauty.

The trick to making our wishes a reality lies in negotiating the barriers to them. In mythological terms, such obstacles are sometimes referred to as The Guardian of the Threshold, a name that holds within it a metaphoric truth.

Obstacles are best seen, not as enemies, but as friends, guardians who test our mettle and strengthen our resolve to actualize our potential.

So we can work with this spring’s energy to create a future of our choosing. And though we may not relish the outer or inner blocks that will rise up to challenge us, we can choose to welcome them as partners in our becoming.

