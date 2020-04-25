I don’t know about anyone else, but being stuck at home for weeks on end has me daydreaming of vacations to exotic places. Like Italy, for example.

While the coronavirus has made that kind of travel extremely unwise right now, reading David Wagner’s book, “Cold Tuscan Stone,” might be the next best thing.

After a long career in foreign service that took him to Italy and various other spots around the globe, Wagner has settled in Pueblo. He’s written a series of Italian mystery novels starring Rick Montoya, an Italian-American translator who seems equally comfortable in either culture.

In “Cold Tuscan Stone,” Wagner’s first book in the series, Montoya travels to Volterra, a historic town in Italy’s Tuscan region, in hopes of flushing out some art thieves who apparently are willing to resort to murder to protect their operations.

Quick spoiler alert: Although written by a Pueblo author, the book doesn’t make references to the Steel City. Montoya, the main character, has his American roots in the Land of Inferior Chile, otherwise known as New Mexico. So while our neighbors to the south get an occasional mention, the story is about as Italian as a candy apple red Ferrari.

Although Wagner’s book clearly frowns upon those sorts of stereotypes. If there’s one clear takeaway from “Cold Tuscan Stone,” it’s that Italy is a large and culturally diverse country that can’t be summed up in a few words on the back of a pizza box.

In fact, a great portion of the book is dedicated to describing Italian food, customs and culture in detail.

I’ve only visited Italy once during my life, a weeklong trip between my freshman and sophomore years in high school. I spent most of that time seeing the popular tourist sights in Rome, Florence and Naples. And enjoying the fact that no one over there seemed to have problems with 15-year-olds drinking wine.

Within just the first few pages, Wagner’s book demonstrated just how incomplete my knowledge of all things Italian really is.

For example, Wagner wants to make sure readers understand not only that Sicilians and Tuscans are different, but how they’re different. In Wagner’s telling, Sicilians tend to be more emotional than Tuscans. Also, Tuscans may look upon their neighbors to the south as being less cultured and sophisticated. (As a native of the American South, that particular observation struck a chord with me.)

To underscore the point that Americans are often ignorant of Italian ways, the story includes a couple of tourists from Davenport, Iowa, who think matching leisure suits aren’t hideous and the Olive Garden restaurant menu should be representative of Tuscan cuisine. In case that’s too subtle, they’re named the Rudabecks. (Get it? Americans are rude.)

Going against a popular stereotype, “Cold Tuscan Stone” has far less violence and mayhem than many American stories that involve Italian criminals. More people end up eating fishes than sleeping with them.

In fact, Wagner’s careful attention to Italian dietary habits make the book tough to read on an empty stomach. He’s equally thorough in describing Etruscan art, architecture and even the facial expressions and body language used in conversation. And don’t get him started on the lack of proper padding on wooden chairs and benches. I know that I won’t be visiting Tuscany without a stadium seat back.

“Cold Tuscan Stone” isn’t a particularly long book, but I felt like I needed to read slowly and carefully in case some of those details were important to the plot.

The story moves at a fairly leisurely pace until the ending, which gets resolved pretty quickly. If you like the way John Grisham books usually end, you may find the conclusion of this story satisfying.

I felt like I learned less about Montoya and the book’s other main characters than I did about Volterra and Italy in general.

Montoya is clearly a great translator and sophisticated enough to be appalled by boorish Americans like the Rudabecks, but his own personal traits and quirks remain sort of a mystery. Since it’s the first book in the series, maybe those types of details come later.

Would this story have been as interesting had it been set in, say, Davenport, Iowa? Definitely not. Volterra is one of the main characters in “Cold Tuscan Stone,” which I suspect is also true of the other Italian towns Montoya visits in subsequent books.

Would I follow Montoya on another of his trips? Sure. Right now, it’s the safest and cheapest way to travel.

