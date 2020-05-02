Fiction
Master Class - Christina Dalcher*
The Big Finish - Brooke Fossey*
Camino Winds - John Grisham*
The Wedding Dress - Danielle Steel*
Valentine - Elizabeth Wetmore*
The End of October - Lawrence Wright*
Non-Fiction
Fortitude: American Resilience in an Era of Outrage - Dan Crenshaw*
Front Row at the Trump Show - Jonathan Karl*
A Delightful Little Book on Aging - Stephanie Rafflelock*
About Your Father and Other Celebrities I Have Known: Ruminations and Revelations from a Desperate Mother to Her Dirty Son - Peggy Rowe*
Don’t Burn this Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason - Dave Rubin*
Why We Swim? - Bonnie Tsui*
*Be sure to check out these titles through PCCLD’s digital library resources.