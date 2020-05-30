New Digital Books available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
Eagle Station - Dale Brown*
Fair Warning - Michael Connelly*
The Guest List - Lucy Foley*
The Jane Austen Society - Natalie Jenner*
Hideaway - Nora Roberts*
Something to Talk About - Meryl Wilsner*
Non-Fiction
Pelosi - Molly Ball*
Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell - Tom Clavin*
Stray: A Memoir - Stephanie Danler*
Dark Mirror: Edward Snowden and the American Surveillance State - Barton Gellman*
Hollywood Park: A Memoir - Mikel Jollett*
This is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman - Ilhan Omar*
*Titles also available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.