Title: “Pueblo Afternoon”

Artist: Walter Ufer (1876-1936)

Medium: Oil on Board

Size: 10" x 12"

How Acquired: Donated by Francis King in 1980 for the Francis King Collection.

Walter Ufer grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of a master gunsmith. His artistic endeavors received strong support from his parents and teachers and, after an apprenticeship in the printing plant of a Louisville commercial lithographer, Ufer traveled to Dresden, Germany to study at the Royal Applied Art Schools and the Royal Academy.

After seven years spent abroad, during which he met J.H. Sharp and Ernest Blumenschein, Ufer moved to Chicago, where he found a powerful benefactor in Carter Harrison, the mayor. Harrison and meat-packing tycoon Oscar Mayer, sent Ufer south to Taos on a painting trip in 1914.

As with almost every other artist of the era who came to Taos, Walter Ufer was smitten from the start. For Ufer, it was the Taos Indian who served as the subject of his fascination more than anything else. His approach to the Indians was different than many of his contemporaries. Ufer, a strong supporter of individual freedoms and a devout socialist, (and friend of Leon Trotsky) saw the Pueblo Indians as having been oppressed for centuries in such a manner as to stomp out their racial and cultural identity.

He sold large amounts of work during the 1920s and achieved a fairly high profile. Warm and personable, he had many friends. Aside from a disastrous experiment in 1923 wherein Ufer, on the urging of his agent, failed to sell a lot of paintings that all featured the same Indian figure on a white horse against a background of Taos Mountain, he was generally successful until the stock market crash of 1929. Destitution did not sit well with Ufer, and he succumbed entirely to alcoholism.

Note: The Pueblo Chieftain features a piece from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center's permanent collection on the first Sunday of each month.