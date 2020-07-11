These new books are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
"Florence Adler Swims Forever" - Rachel Beanland*
"Antkind" - Charlie Kaufman*
"Death in Her Hands" - Ottessa Moshfegh*
"The Dilemma" - B. A. Paris*
"Home Before Dark" - Riley Sager*
"The Color of Air" - Gail Tsukiyama*
Non-Fiction
"Notes On a Silencing: A Memoir" - Lacy Crawford*
"Lou Gehrig: The Lost Memoir" - Alan D. Gaff*
"Dead Reckoning: The Story of How Johnny Mitchell and His Fighter Pilots Took on Admiral Yamamoto and Avenged Pearl Harbor" - Dick Lehr*
"Separated: Inside an American Tragedy" - Jacob Soboroff*
"To Me, He Was Just Dad: Stories of Growing Up with Famous Fathers" - Joshua David Stein*
"Lady Romeo: The Radical Revolutionary Life of Charlotte Cushman, America’s First Celebrity" - Tana Wojczuk*
*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.