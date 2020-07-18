This is the sixteenth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the "Protect our Neighbors" phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Membership information also is available.

By Tami Montoya

If you have hiked mountain trails or driven on mountain roads in Colorado, chances are you have traveled on paths established by the ancient indigenous people of the Ute Nation. They are the original Coloradans. According to historians, evidence of the existence of Ute people in Colorado and the surrounding area dates back thousands of years. They are known as "The Mountain People." Ute tribal history handed down through generations states that, "There is no migration story; we were placed here in the mountains, we have always been here, we will always be here." The Spanish called them, "Yutas," the forever ago people.

The ancient Ute tradition of storytelling recounts legends, culture, and history, and is a way of preserving their culture and traditions. In the Ute story of creation, it is told that, "The stories of long ago tell tales of a magic time when animals spoke and acted like people. That magic time ended, but the Ute people stayed on the Earth. They learned that everything on Earth had a purpose. They read the signs of the moon and the clouds. They heard the message of the wind. They learned to use all things wisely. Everything on Earth has a purpose.

Sinawav had given them a rich land. He had given them plants and animals, birds and fish. He had given them water, the milk of Mother Earth. These gifts were for all people to share. They were for all time, until darkness came to cover the earth.

Sinawav told the people how to take care of his gifts. He showed them how to use these things without wasting them. If the people did what he said, they would have strength and health. The Earth would provide all that they needed as long as they treated it with care. In this way, all people could use Senawhav’s gifts until the last sunset came and their time on Earth ended."

Ute tribal representatives speak of a deep connection to the land. They express their understanding that Nature is an extension of themselves, and they an extension of Nature. They describe how their people lived a nomadic life in the mountains and foothills of Colorado for generations, learning from elders who were experts at navigating the landscape, skilled at hunting, fishing, and foraging to survive. They were gifted in the knowledge of plants and their nutritional and medicinal uses. Osha or Bear Root was used medicinally to treat many ailments, including upper respiratory illness, colds, infections, wounds, and even as a Rattlesnake deterrent. Information from the Southern Ute Nation website states that, "The Utes harvested the inner bark of the ponderosa pine for making healing compresses, tea and for healing. The scarred ponderosa trees are still visible in Colorado forests. The healing trees are evidence of the Utes’ early presence in the land and their close relationship to their ecosystem." These trees are referred to as Culturally Modified Trees.

The Ute People cultivated the bounty of Mother Earth including Three-Leaf Sumac, from which they made a delicious lemonade-flavored drink, wild Chokecherry, wild raspberry, gooseberry, wild onion, and Yampa or Indian carrot. They used plants that today are often dismissed as intrusive, such as dandelion, wild grasses, and Prickly Pear Cactus, all of which provided a nutritious supplement to their diet. The Ute people were skilled artisans, utilizing native plants to make items for daily living. Yucca plants were used to make soap, shoes, sleeping mats, and rope.

Tami Montoya is a Pueblo native and the director, lead teacher, and co-gounder of Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center’s Earthkeeper Nature School, teaching pre-K through kindergarten. She lives in Pueblo West with her family and can be reached at tami@hikeandlearn.org.

