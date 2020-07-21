It’s summertime and the living, this year anyway, isn’t that easy.

With civil unrest, COVID-19 and the blistering heat, there isn’t a whole lot to do which is unlike most summers.

So … why not have a movie night and watch some of the best summer films of all-time.

Here is my list of the top-5 best summer movies.

These movies are cinematic features that remind me of summer, are about summer or are about enjoying summertime activities.

No. 5: "The Great Outdoors"

"Big bear, big bear chase … big bear chase me …" pants John Candy in this 1988 John Hughes’ classic starring Candy, Dany Aykroyd and Annette Benning.

From a "big bear" chasing Candy through the words, or Aykroyd and Candy hilariously trying to capture a bat in the shared cabin, "The Great Outdoors" is one of my all-time favorite comedies.

Candy plays Chet Ripley whose wife and son decide to head to the woods for a family vacation with Ripley’s wife’s sister and brother Chet (Aykroyd).

The two families clash and both "enjoy" all that the Great Outdoors has to offer.

The film is charming, funny and at times a bit silly.

Growing up, I loved the movie and still do. It makes me think of summer every time I watch.

No.4: "The Sandlot"

"The Sandlot" reminds me of a time when I was a kid and would spend hours outside playing baseball with anyone I could find to play.

This 1993 film follows new-kid-in-town Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) who befriends Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez (Mike Vitar).

Benny is an avid baseball lover and amazing athlete who plays baseball with a group of neighbor misfits. Scotty knows nothing about the sport, but soon falls in love with the sport after a summer of misadventure.

The film holds up 27-years later, still bringing back those nostalgic memories of being a kid and being out all day during the summer months.

No.3: The Way, Way Back

When a shy, 14-year-old boy (Liam James) joins his mother (Toni Collette) and her jerk-of-a-boyfriend (Steve Carell) on a summer vacation; Duncan finds it hard to fit in at the small summer town they venture to.

He befriends Owen (Sam Rockwell) who is the manager at a local water park and resident slacker.

Owen teaches Duncan to enjoy life, and to relax.

"The Way, Way Back" is a 2013 indie film with a lot of heart and star power.

While it isn’t a nostalgic trip through time like the previous two films, it is a feel-good summer movie that teaches you to appreciate those warm, sunny months with the best company you can.

No. 2: National Lampoon’s Vacation

In 1983, Clark (Chevy Chase), Ellen (Bevery D’Angelo), Rusty (Anthony Michael Hall) and Audry Griswold (Dana Barron) hit the road to visit the world-famous theme park, Walley World.

"National Lampoon’s Vacation" was written by Hughes and directed by Harold Ramis. To this day, it is one of the most beloved comedies.

The family’s misadventures culminate when they discover they’ve traveled across the country only to find that Walley World is closed.

From Clark’s daydream featuring Christie Brinkley and her Ferrarri, to cousin Eddie’s (Randy Quaid) crazy hillbilly-esque antics to Clark’s clumsy and quirky mishaps, ‘Vacation’ is a classic and reminds almost anyone of summer vacations with their families.

This film also has a Pueblo tie-in. A scene was shot at the Coronado Hotel on Lake Avenue.

Honorable mentions: "Summer Catch;" "Weekend at Bernie’s;" "Independence Day;" and "A League of Their Own."

No 1: "Dazed and Confused"

You know what I like about this movie? I get older, but it stays the same amount of timeless.

The 1993 cult classic "Dazed and Confused" launched a young Matthew McConaughey into stardom as well as put Richard Linklater on the map as a talented writer and director.

The film follows a group of high schoolers celebrating the last day of junior year and a group of junior high schoolers about to enter high school.

While the juniors look to their summer, and more importantly, finding a new place to party that night -- the soon-to-be freshman must avoid the high schoolers’ hazings.

The film is funny and sentimental, set in the 70s and features a bevy of interesting characters from the graduated-but-still-around Wooderson (McConaughey) to main protagonist and star quarterback-slash-burnout Pink (Jason London) to the laid back but cool Mitch (Wiley Wiggins).

The film is now regarded as a classic, and is most certainly nostalgic for those looking back at high school and college days.

Luke Lyons is the associate editor of The Pueblo West View and can be reached at LLyons@chieftain.com. Follow him on Twitter by searching @luke_lyons14.