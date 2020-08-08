These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
"The Lions of Fifth Avenue" - Fiona Davis*
"The Death of Vivek Oji" - Akwaeke Emezi*
"His & Hers" - Alice Feeney*
"Sucker Punch" - Laurell K. Hamilton*
"Luster" - Raven Leilani*
"The Silent Wife" - Karin Slaughter*
Non-Fiction
"A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes" - Eric Jay Dolin*
"12 Seconds of Silence: How a Team of Inventors, Tinkerers, and Spies Took Down a Nazi Superweapon" - Jamie Holmes*
"The End of Everything: (Astrophysically Speaking)" - Katie Mack*
"Owl of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl" - Jonathan C. Slaght*
"Conspiracy to Riot: The Life and Times of One of the Chicago 7" - Lee Weiner*
"The Fixed Stars" - Molly Wizenberg*
*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.