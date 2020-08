Mount Carmel’s Knights to host carnitas plate fundraiser

A carnitas plate fundraiser for Knights of Columbus Council 14347 of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church is featuring a $10-a-pound carnitas plate for pickup at the church, 421 Clark St., or delivery to your home.

A plate of carnitas includes salsa, onions and cilantro. The fundraiser is slated for Aug. 29. beginning at 9 a.m. Call Jesus Chavira at 719-281-1241 or Antonino Moreno at 719-214-2322 to place orders in advance.