Most of you know me pretty well if you’ve been following this column over the past 10 years. I’ve always been up front, open and transparent as I believe that lends credibility to who I am and what and why I write about in this column.

Recently, I’ve found myself tired….tired to the inner part of my soul. It’s not the kind of tired from a hard day’s work. It’s the kind of tired one gets when they care too much and just can’t seem to care much more.

Now, I’m not saying I don’t care about people or things because I still do. What I am saying is that the emotional side of me is exhausted and I find that I’m not alone.

Due to the traumatic events of 2020, beginning with my mom’s declining health, the many challenges of COVID-19 and, up until the recent protests, riots and social unrest, it’s been a year of challenges and change. I find myself caring about everything and everyone and every circumstance.

There’s a very good and relevant meme on social media about empathy that I clearly identified with and, according to the many "likes" and "shares" others did, too. It said, "I don’t just listen to your words, I listen to the use of your words, your tone, your body movements, your eyes, your subtle facial expressions. I interpret your silence and I can hear everything you DON’T say."

Put simply, empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. You can put yourself in their place. Empaths will take on the cares and concerns of those around them. If you feel sad, then so will we.

There are three types of empathy:

Emotional empathy is when you can literally feel another person’s emotions. This can be "good" because it means that we can readily understand other people’s emotions. This is vital for those in caring professions, such as doctors and therapists. But, it can also be "bad" because you can be overwhelmed by someone’s feelings and not in a position to do anything about it.

Cognitive empathy is about being able to put yourself into another’s shoes and see their perspective. This is "good" because you can understand the position of another and can be helpful for managers. But, it can be "bad" because it isn’t exactly empathetic as it’s more logical kind of thinking.

Compassionate empathy is consistent with what we understand by compassion. Like sympathy, compassion is about feeling concern for someone else.

Compassionate empathy is the type of empathy that is usually most appropriate. People don’t need us to understand what they are going through or to feel the pain they are feeling. People want to know another person truly cares about them and recognizes their suffering and will take action to help.

So, after much research and reflection, I have diagnosed myself with Empathy Overload. Next month’s column will be devoted to learning about empathy overload and how to avoid empathy burnout.

Betty Nufer is program manager for Spark The Change Colorado and is a lifelong resident of Pueblo. To learn more about free mental health services and programs please call 719-821-2982 or email bnufer@sparkthechangecolorado.