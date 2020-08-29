This is the 22nd in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Join NWDC for guided hikes and other exciting nature programs listed here: https://hikeandlearn.org/programs-and-events/.

I can see it now, this natural opening in the woods around my summer house on Long Island, around 90 miles east of New York City. We called it "Five Corners." It had a large beech tree that grew at around a 60-degree angle from the ground. I loved climbing that tree. Not far from Five Corners was a tree house that my older brother built with his friends. Nearby was another tree – I cannot recall today what kind of tree it was – that I spent a lot of time in, very close to the top. I knew every detail of those woods – the paths between all these landmarks, where the poison ivy grew thick, what places were sunny, what places were dark and cool.

Those woods were as much a part of me during those magical childhood summers in the country as was the hair on my head. The time I spent in those woods and the connection and knowledge I had of that special place were some of the best parts of my childhood. When I think back on those woods, I get this subtle, comforting feeling, as if that special place is still inside me, over a half-century since I was last there.

Developing that sense of connection to the places where people live is what many in the environmental conservation movement believe is an integral part of creating more sustainable human communities, as well as happier, more grounded people. This sense of place is sometimes referred to as bioregionalism. Gary Snyder puts it this way, "It is not enough to ‘love nature’ or want to ‘be in harmony with Gaia.’ Our relation to the natural world takes place in a place, and it must be grounded in information and experience."

For many of us, feeling connected to anything beyond our vehicle and the roads we always drive, the grocery store, our workplace, and the rooms in our house may feel impossible, considering how crazy busy and full many of our lives – and our children’s lives – are. Or were.

COVID-19 may have, for better or for worse, opened more time in our lives. If you are interested in expanding your or your children’s sense of place, try taking the Bioregional Quiz below. As you take the quiz, give yourself one point for each question you can answer fully, and then refer to the scoring guide at the end. The questions in this quiz, especially those you don’t have the answers to, can provide some excellent jumping off points for developing a deeper sense of your place on the planet.

Bioregional Quiz:

1. Can you trace the water you drink from precipitation to tap?

2. How many days until the moon is full and new?

3. Describe the type of soil around your house.

4. What were the primary subsistence techniques of the culture(s) that lived in your area

before you?

5. Name five native edible plants in your bioregion and their seasons of availability.

6. From what direction do winter storms generally enter your region?

7. Where does your garbage go?

8. Where does your sewage go?

9. How long is the growing season in your area?

10. Name five native trees in your area.

11. Name five resident and five migratory bird species in your area.

12. What is the land use history by humans in your bioregion within the past century?

13. What primary geological events/processes influenced the landforms of your bioregion?

14. What animal or plant species have become extinct in your bioregion?

15. From where you are reading this, point to the North.

16. Name one of the first spring wildflowers to bloom in your area.

17. What kinds of rocks and minerals are found in your area?

18. Were the stars out last night?

19. Name some beings (nonhuman) who share your space.

20. Do you celebrate the turning of the winter and summer solstices?

21. How many people live next door to you? What are their names?

22. What is the nearest federally designated wilderness area to your home?

23. What are the greatest threats to the health of the natural environment in your bioregion?

24. What is the name of the creek or river that defines your watershed?

25. What particular place or places have special meaning to you?

Scoring:

0-4 You have your head in a hole. Open your eyes and check out the world around you.

5-9 A good start on the obvious.

10-14 A firm grasp of the obvious. Make it a goal to look at the not so obvious.

15-19 You are definitely paying attention to the world around you.

20-24 You have a strong sense of place.

25 You not only have a strong sense of place, but you also know what is there with you.

Dave Van Manen is a father, grandfather, founder of the Mountain Park Environmental Center, and co-founder of Earthkeeper Nature School. He lives in Beulah. He can be reached at mpec@hikeandlearn.org.