Title: "Enemy Sighted"

Artist: Russ Vickers (1923-97)

Medium: Oil on Board

Size: 5" by 7"

How Acquired: Donated by Francis King in 1980.

Vickers was born in Paris, Texas, the son of a horse trader. He served in the Marines during World War II and worked as a combat artist during the Korean War. After his military service, Vickers worked as a technical illustrator for the aerospace industry in Los Angeles for 20 years.

Vickers was mostly self-taught but did take the Famous Artists School correspondence course in 1970.

After that time he began showing his paintings in Sedona, Arizona, and devoted himself to easel painting after moving to Tempe, Arizona, in 1973. Several of his paintings were used in the opening and closing credits of the 1970 John Wayne movie, "Chisum."

There is one painting in particular that begins the movie, a lone horseman staring off into the land while under a sparse shady tree, which then switches to the film’s first frame and the same shot of John Wayne’s character looking out toward his land.

Note: the Pueblo Chieftain features a piece from the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center’s permanent collection on the first Sunday of each month. This piece will be on display in the King Gallery of the Helen T. White Building during the month of September.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance at sdc-arts.org. Patrons must wear masks.