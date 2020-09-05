This is the twenty-third in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the Safer at Home phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with more outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/. Join NWDC for guided hikes and other exciting nature programs listed here: https://hikeandlearn.org/programs-and-events/.

By Patty Kester

Get your family outside!

Businesses are slowly reopening, and things are returning to something like normal. You can now go to the stores, go out to eat, even go to a movie, but the seemingly ever-present danger is still with us, leaving us with a sense of uneasiness.

If you are among the many who have no job, and your life is filled with uncertainty, you may wonder how do you afford to go out to eat or go to a movie, much less take a vacation or even drive to the mountains for the day? It’s stressful, daunting even. When your car—if you have one—isn’t working right and it’s nearly out of gas and the rent is due and you need food, it can seem pretty hard to take your kids on an outdoor adventure.

Luckily, nature is everywhere! It’s a block from your house or apartment; it’s across the street; it’s in your own backyard, even if you live in an apartment. Dig through your closets, your junk drawer, etc. and find a length of string, twine, rope, whatever you have and cut it to about 3 feet long. Tie the two ends together to make a loop. If you have a magnifying glass, grab that too.

Take your child(ren) outdoors to the nearest patch of grass, weeds, any vegetation, or even mud or rocks. Lay the loop of cord or string on the ground and get down on the ground with your children. Together, explore the inside of the loop. What can you see in the little ecosystem you have just isolated? You may find a world of life inside that tiny circle: roots, seeds, bugs, worms.

Move your loop a little ways to examine a different surface; how it is it different? Catch a bug and look closely. How is it like us? Different from us? Remember to let it go.

Take a walk around the block; how many kinds of life can you see, hear, or smell? How many different kinds of birds can you find? You don’t have to know the names of them to see their unique characteristics. Just observe and discuss what makes them different from one another.

How many different kinds of trees, plants, and flowers can you find? Stop along the way to gather unusual stones and arrange them into a picture or stack them into a shape. Maybe take a photo of your creation and leave the stones behind for others to enjoy.

Take the same walk at night, if you feel safe; take a flashlight along—even the flashlight on a cellphone will work. Watch for animals’ eyes in the dark. I live in Pueblo West, where we see rabbits, cats, and most nights even deer. We often hear the hooting of an owl in the distance.

What nocturnal animals share your neighborhood with you?

If you live where you can do it and it’s a clear night, sleep outside. You can pitch a tent if you have one, but it’s not necessary. Imagine that you’re camping in a faraway land. Nature sounds, even in the city, can be magical when you’re sleeping under the stars.

Go outside on a partly cloudy day and lie on your backs, looking up at the sky. Watch the clouds move and form shapes. What do they look like? You may find a shark or whale, a horse or a unicorn; you may find a prince on his dancing steed. Your imagination can travel anywhere.

I believe that once we have met the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter and education for our children, one of the most important things we can do for them is to build memories. Some of my daughter’s most treasured memories are not the gifts and toys she received but the times we made fun with very little.

Time spent outdoors can help you escape the stress of the moment. Giving children shared outdoor experiences often helps them to improve their relationships with one another, and who knows? They might learn something new! Childhood flies by quickly, and you can’t get it back except through the memories made. The diverse world around us provides ample opportunity to make truly unforgettable memories with your family.

Kester is a Pueblo native with a long history of working in the nonprofit sector and advocating for environmental education. She is the executive director of NWDC and has used her passion to secure funding, staff and volunteers to help continue NWDC’s mission to promote environmental stewardship and community health through nature education, wildlife rehabilitation and outdoor recreation. She can be reached at patty@hikeandlearn.org.