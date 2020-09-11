Whoever thought a little piece of cloth and whether or not to wear it over your face would become so controversial? I find myself drawn into the debate over masks far more regularly than I’d like, and have undergone an evolution in thinking as a result.

The first time I saw a parishioner wearing one in church, in late-February, I was a little weirded out and thought he was overreacting.

We’d all become familiar with how they’re worn routinely in China, even before COVID. And we’ve long been asked to wear them when visiting a doctor’s office, if we’re coughing. But not if we feel fine.

As health experts and news anchors began posing the question by late-March of whether masks actually help, or may even increase your risk of catching COVID by touching your face repeatedly to adjust them, it still seemed so far away.

When a thoughtful parishioner made my family and I a stockpile of colorful masks as a gift, I considered it a generous waste of time on her part. I hoped she wouldn’t expect me to wear one. After all, if I was sick, I’d be responsible and simply stay home.

Then, you started needing one to buy groceries. Pressure to conform increased, and it appeared that germaphobia, group-think and an end of personal liberty were upon us. Some still remain behind their walls, resisting this siege.

Not me. Several factors led to my defection. One was the phenomenon of asymptomatic carriers. The possibility that you could have COVID and not even know it made me think twice about my personal liberty being a higher priority than others’ potential health and well-being.

With family members in health care and loved ones in the ‘at-risk’ category, I began asking myself why the inconvenience and discomfort of wearing a mask – or the just plain awkwardness – was apparently too much to ask, if there was a chance I could keep from hurting (perhaps even killing) someone by putting it on.

I’d initially worn mine reluctantly and only when absolutely required. But it later became a willing act of love and personal responsibility. I’m happy to do it, just as I’m happy to obey the speed limit.

Because regardless of how fast I’d like to go, or whether I’m concerned for my own safety, the fact is you’re also on the road, and I must respect that. I’m glad to respect it. It’s part of my theology.

The real crucible of masking came when my church reopened after 10 weeks of closure. Part of the policy handed down by our diocese and national church was that masks would be required for all in attendance.

Some parishioners left over this, refusing to be "sheep." But if you refuse to be a sheep in the church, doesn’t that leave you a goat?

As for me, I find it hot and uncomfortable to liturgize in one of the things. I know other clergy who don’t wear them, or who’d criticize my doing so.

But where I live, it’s the law (at least, a public health directive). And my bishop has ordered us to comply. So, it’s a simple matter of law and order. And we must have these if we’re to function.

I admit, it puzzles me why you see people wearing masks as they drive, alone in their cars. And I don’t keep one over my face when I’m hiking or riding my bike. But it’s around my neck. And if I see you coming, I’ll slide it on. Not because I feel pressured, or begrudgingly. But because I care, as I think the Lord wants me to.

For some, including dear associates, this conformity means I’ve bought into a liberal conspiracy. If you think I'm a liberal, you don’t know me. My approach to life simply upholds personal responsibility. That used to be a conservative thing, once upon a time.

When it comes to the sanctity of life, I reject the autonomy of "my body, my choice." I feel it consistent, therefore, to say also when it comes to masks, that the only valid choice is one that serves your neighbor.

The Rev. Barnabas Powell is a freelance writer who began his career at the Chieftain while pastor of Pueblo’s St.Michael’s Orthodox Church. He now lives in Washington state, and may be reached at barnabaspowell@yahoo.com.