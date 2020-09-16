These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Fiction

1. "Chance of a Lifetime" - Jude Deveraux*

2. "The Evening and the Morning" - Ken Follett*

3. "The Last Story of Mina Lee" - Nancy Jooyoun Kim*

4. "The Awkward Black Man" - Walter Mosley*

5. "To Sleep in a Sea of Stars" - Christopher Paolini*

6. "The Forgotten Kingdom" - Signe Pike*

Non-Fiction

1. "Eat a Peach: A Memoir" - David Chang*

2. "If Then: How the Stimulmatics Corporation Invented the Future" - Jill Lepore*

3. "The Last Million: Europe’s Displaced Persons from World War to Cold War" - David Nasaw*

4. "Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix" - Philip Norman*

5. "The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future" - Chris Whipple*

6. "Rage" - Bob Woodward*

*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.