These new books now are available at the Pueblo City-County Library District.
Fiction
1. "Chance of a Lifetime" - Jude Deveraux*
2. "The Evening and the Morning" - Ken Follett*
3. "The Last Story of Mina Lee" - Nancy Jooyoun Kim*
4. "The Awkward Black Man" - Walter Mosley*
5. "To Sleep in a Sea of Stars" - Christopher Paolini*
6. "The Forgotten Kingdom" - Signe Pike*
Non-Fiction
1. "Eat a Peach: A Memoir" - David Chang*
2. "If Then: How the Stimulmatics Corporation Invented the Future" - Jill Lepore*
3. "The Last Million: Europe’s Displaced Persons from World War to Cold War" - David Nasaw*
4. "Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix" - Philip Norman*
5. "The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future" - Chris Whipple*
6. "Rage" - Bob Woodward*
*This title also is available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.