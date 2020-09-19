I love this time of year when it’s still warm but starting to cool down, it means fall is right around the corner! That doesn’t mean your job in the garden is almost done, however. There are plenty of garden chores that are best completed in the fall.

By the time that you are reading this, there will still be time for some fall planting. Most fall vegetables should have been planted already. Some greens that can be harvested at any stage of maturity are also good choices for late season crops. One thing to keep in mind is that we typically get our first hard frost around early to mid-October (of course we did already have a frost a couple weeks ago).

Many nurseries will have sales on trees and shrubs during fall. Fall is a really good time to plant a tree if Mother Nature plays nice and doesn’t give us a sudden early freeze. Proper mulching and winter watering will make your newly planted tree much more likely to make it to spring. Other perennials can also be planted at this time. They should also be mulched and be watered during the cold season. Information on how to correctly mulch and winter water can be found on the CSU Extension website, extension.colostate.edu. It is best to wait to cut perennials back until spring time, so that beneficial insects and wildlife will have shelter and forage over the winter.

Perhaps you are looking to get a head start on some beautiful spring color. Fall is the perfect time to plant spring blooming bulbs. Generally speaking, the best time to plant bulbs is mid-September to late October, so that the bulbs have a chance to establish roots before the soil freezes. The general rule for planting is to plant them at a depth three to four times the length of the bulb. Tulips, daffodils, irises, and hyacinths are just a few types of bulbs that you can plant this fall. Another type of edible bulb that you can plant into October is garlic. Planting the cloves in the fall will give you a great garlic harvest around June.

Are you thinking of seeding a new bluegrass lawn? Well September is the perfect time to do so. Smooth the area to be seeded and remove any large chunks. A nitrogen starter fertilizer should then be applied at a rate of 1 pound per 1,000 square feet. It is best to apply the seed in two directions at right angles to each other. You can use a fertilizer spreader to broadcast the seed, and then lightly rake it into the soil. Keep the soil surface moist until the seed germinates, and then gradually irrigate less frequently but with more water, this will encourage a healthy root system.

I hope you are inspired to get out in your garden and do some fall planting!

Sherie Caffey is the horticulture agent at the Colorado State University Extension office for Pueblo County. She can be reached at 583-6566 or by email at shaffers@co.pueblo.co.us.