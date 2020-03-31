The Pueblo West Women’s League (PWWL) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Grant Money given annually by Pueblo West Women's League. The mission of PWWL is to strengthen the community by supporting it with financial contributions and in kind services. As a collective volunteer group, PWWL works year round for the joy of gifting back.

This year, a total of $12,000 was donated to the following groups/organizations: Youth Programs - Assistance League of Pueblo, CASA, Cattail Crossing, Desert Sage Elementary, Pueblo West Library and Pueblo West Swim Club. Educational Programs - Liberty Point International School, Pueblo West High School IB World School, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center, Soaring Eagles Center, and Swallows Charter Academy Educational Foundation. Community Programs - PWWL LetsArt, A Caring Pregnancy Cneter Life Services and Women's Clinic, Baylon Meyers Scholarship, Ecumenical Church of Pueblo West Food Pantry, Pueblo West Parks and Recreation, Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, Pueblo West Library, Pueblo West Xeriscape Gardeners, and Spark the Change. Animal Programs - Paws for Life, Rocky Mountain Collie and Sheltie Rescue, and Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Association.

It is the highlight of the PWWL's year is to donate funds to well deserved groups. Under normal circumstances, PWWL would host a luncheon to honor these deserving recipients, and make their presentation in person. However, due to current health concerns, they were unable to accomplish that, so the checks were mailed to the recipients mid-March. Congratulations to all the deserving groups/organizations.

Thank you to all those throughout the community who support the Pueblo West Women's League by attending the fundraisers sponsored by PWWL during the year. For more information about PWWL, email PWWLinfo@gmail.com, or visit their website at www.pwwl.org. You can also follow them on Facebook.

–- Pueblo West Women’s League