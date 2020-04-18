By Abbie Krause

Contrary to its name, the Guinea hog did not originate from the country of Guinea. It is thought that the likes of Thomas Jefferson and other Virginia farmers imported these hogs from Africa, thus the reference. However, their species origin is thought to be Europe.

Also called a Yard Pig or an Acorn Eater, Guinea hogs were once prevalent on homesteads in the United States especially in the Southeast. Their manageable size and good temperament helped many homesteaders make ends meet with low effort leading them to be called "mortgage lifters." However, their small size precisely was what kept them from being popular in commercial markets.

As homestead pigs became less popular as the number of small farms decreased, guinea hogs all but disappeared except for in remote areas of the Southeast U.S. In the 1980s however, new herds were established and they have enjoyed a resurgence in small farms and modern homesteads.

Of course, guinea hogs are not to be confused with guinea pigs which are a rodent species originating from South America and grace many a child's bedroom and classrooms as pets.

The two hogs that grace the Pueblo Zoo Ranch have been named to honor the general curator's grandmothers — Peggy and Darlene. They are feisty with their keepers and each other which is a little out of character for Guinea hogs.

For example, keepers report that no matter how much food Darlene has, she always wants what Peggy has. This has led keepers to focus on training that helps them feed the hogs without a brawl. Though they may spar for food they always can be found lounging together when food is not in the mix. These sisters exhibit true sibling rivalry and loyalty. When the current coronavirus pandemic passes — and it will — swing by the Pueblo Zoo and see our swine sisters when we open our gates again to welcome visitors.

Abbie Krause is the executive director of the Pueblo Zoo.

Guinea Hog

By Anne Casey

Scientific name: Sus scrofa domesticus

Common name: Pineywoods Guinea, Guinea Forest Hog, Acorn Eater, Yard Pig

Description: The Guinea hog is a small breed of pig with a black coat, sturdy body, single-curled tail and upright ears. Full grown hogs weigh from 150 to200 lbs. and are 22 to 27 inches tall, with females being slightly smaller than males. Body length ranges from 46 to 56 inches.

Range: This breed is a true American heritage breed dating back at least 200 years where it developed as a landrace in the Southeastern United States. It is thought the original ancestor came from West Africa and had red hair. On rare occasions Guinea hogs will have a red cast to their hair.

Habitat: Guinea hogs are domestic. They are a good breed for small farms and are never used in large commercial operations due to their smaller size. They are able to forage for themselves in pastures and woods.

Behavior: The Guinea hog is an excellent breed for small family farms. They are calm and friendly and have good mothering skills. They can forage on pasture even when the quality is low, but they prefer lush pasture with plenty of clover. They also like kitchen scraps, a little grain, hay in winter, clean water to drink, a muddy wallow and dry bedding.

Reproduction and rearing: Gestation is 114 days with from 1 to 14 piglets born, 6 being the most common. Piglets are about 1 pound at birth. They are born with open eyes, ready to find a teat to nurse right away. The mother does not require any special assistance or equipment to deliver her young. Between 5-8 weeks of age, they can be weaned when they are about 10 lbs. Females can give birth twice a year. Males mature at 6-8 months and females come into their first heat at 8 months and can give birth shortly after their first year.

Lifespan: 13-14 years

Conservation Status: The Livestock Conservancy status for the Guinea hog is threatened. That means there are fewer than 1,000 annual registrations in the United States and estimated global population is less than 5,000.

References: livestockconservancy.org/index.php/heritage/internal/guineahog; guineahogs.org/life-cycle-of-american-guinea-hogs/.

