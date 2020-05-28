CANON CITY — Inspirational Western-romance author Davalynn Spencer is wrapping up her Colorado-based Front Range Brides series with “An Impossible Price.”

The book is the third in the series, and is set in the fictional town of Olin Springs, Colorado, in 1885. It continues the saga of the Parker family and their friends, focusing on Sophie Price and Clay Ferguson.

“Sophie, a neighboring farmer’s daughter, makes a brief appearance in books one and two as Betsy Parker’s close friend from their school days. Clay rides into book two as a broken and beaten young man who catches Sophie’s eye but has a lot of growing up to do first,” Spencer said.

“Thrust into a close working relationship at Parker Land and Cattle, Sophie and Clay learn that everything comes with a price: revenge, forgiveness, pride, love. They have to decide which one they’re willing to pay for,” she said.

Fans of the series will also be happy to read more about the “popular, crusty ol’ cowboy, Deacon Jewett,” she said.

The series started with “An Improper Proposal,” which won the national Christian Small Publishers Association 2017 Award for Christian romance, a category in which it competed against contemporary titles as well as historical. The second book, “An Unexpected Redemption,” won the 2019 American Fiction Award for Western fiction, sponsored by American Book Fest.

Spencer is the wife and mother of professional rodeo bullfighters who has written for Prorodeo Sports News and The Canon City Daily Record. She also taught English classes at Pueblo Community College’s Fremont Campus before retiring to focus on her novel writing.

She is the author of 16 published titles. Her work has garnered the Will Roger’s Gold Medallion in Inspirational Western Fiction and landed on the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association Fiction and Publisher’s Weekly bestseller lists.

Her books are available at various online retailers, through her website at www.davalynnspencer.com, or via the city library.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps