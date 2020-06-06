This is the tenth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the Safer at Home phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/.

David Anthony Martin, aka “Ranger Pine”

Out here in the foothills, the oaks and aspen are just leafing-out, the firs and spruces are adorned with bright green new tips of needles on every branch. If you feel these new leaves and new needles, you will immediately be struck by how utterly soft they are. Later in the year, they will become increasingly firm and brittle.

If one spends enough time out here, with enough attention and frequency, it becomes noticeable that when the wind moves through these soft leaves in spring, the sound is altogether different than it will be in the autumn when the leaves will become hard and brittle before falling. Notice how a tree sways in the wind, and realize that it is this flexibility that allows them to weather a storm.

Were they rigid and inflexible, they would break. Running your hands over the bark of trees, you will note that each species has a distinct bark. Take in the citrusy scent of the evergreen branches, sniff the vanilla-scented bark of the ponderosa pines.

Spending time in Nature, especially mindful time consciously using our senses to take in the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and feel of our natural world is a form of relaxation for many and can even be an amazing meditation that brings us out of our heads, out of the thoughts and worries of our days and lives, and back into our bodies and the present moment

As a society as a whole, however, we suffer from something known as Nature Deficit Disorder, a phrase first coined by Richard Louv to serve as a description of the human costs of alienation from Nature. And although it is not meant to be a medical diagnosis, contemporary scientific findings are suggesting that, perhaps, it should be. Human beings, especially children, are spending less time outdoors, and studies are concluding that this change results in a wide range of behavioral problems. Richard Louv claims that causes for Nature-deficit disorder in children include parental fears of Nature, increasingly restricted access to natural areas, and the easy access to and allure of electronic devices.

An expanding body of scientific evidence suggests that Nature Deficit Disorder contributes to a diminished use of the senses, attention difficulties, conditions of obesity, and higher rates of emotional and physical illnesses. Research also suggests that the Nature Deficit weakens ecological literacy and stewardship of the natural world. These problems are linked more broadly to what health care experts call the “epidemic of inactivity,” and to a devaluing of independent play. Nonetheless, we believe that society’s Nature Deficit disorder can be reversed.

Studies have shown that spending mindful, intentional time around trees—what the Japanese call shinrin-yoku, or “forest-bathing”—can promote health and happiness. Too many of us spend too much time indoors; most of us know this but don’t realize the negative effects that being bathed in artificial light and surrounded by the chemicals of the products we use to clean our homes can have on us over time, especially during this present time. So much of our lives are spent interacting with two-dimensional screens when there is a whole three-dimensional world out there to experience.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Ranger Pine has been an Environmental Educator at NWDC’s Mountain Campus for the last decade. His passion is connecting people of all ages to Nature. He can be reached via email at earthstudies@hikeandlearn.org

Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center has continually offered outdoor programs, summer camps, guided (seasonal, wild-flower, birding, mushroom, full-moon) hikes for people of all ages, as well as stewarding two unique and beautiful settings at their two public campuses, the Nature & Raptor Center of Pueblo and the Pueblo Mountain Park in Beulah for decades. It is easy to take advantage of these hikes or programs by registering online at hikeandlearn.org. Our staff looks forward to meeting you, guiding you and spending time with you out here in Nature.

