After a "sneak peak" for members on Wednesday and Thursday, the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center opens Friday to the general public with new exhibitions in most of the galleries.

In addition to "Inspiration: Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection," the following shows are now on display:

"Glass Art from Around the Region," which features the work of noted artisans Jason Dunks, Jean and Tom Latka, Jannine Scott and Dylan Kelley.

"Blowing glass for over 23 years has been nothing short of amazing," said Dunks. "The people I have met and worked with are all over the world. New ideas emerge daily in all styles of glass. Educating people about glass brings them to a better understanding of how it all works."

The Latkas have been professional artists for more than three decades, first popping the kiln door on their ceramic careers in 1976, when they moved to Pueblo.

Tom Latka completed his ceramic undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of California at Fullerton. Jean Latka, a forester by education, graduated from the University of Colorado. Together they embarked on what they consider to be an "adventuresome endeavor: becoming studio artists."

Scott, a lampworker of glass since 1999, specializes in Italian soft glass (Effertre.) Additionally, she has been working with borosilicate glass for three years.

She started with beadmaking and progressed to wall sculpture as well as small vessel work, such as perfume bottles, mini vases and character sculptures. She also specializes in murrine-making and lampworker cane pulls, utilizing the "hot strip method."

DBK Glass is a Colorado-born and family raised small business owned by self-taught glass artist Dylan Kelley, his wife Merry, their 6-year-old son Edan, 3-year-old son Greyson and baby girl Mearabelle.

Kelley has been making blown glass artworks and teaching for more than 17 years.

"Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working In Dirt" in the Hoag Gallery, showcases the work of father and daughter Audrey and Frank Gray: both of whom show close attention to detail but create very different work.

Showing together allows exposure to their diverse art forms as well as collaborative pieces that bring the duo’s specific techniques and ideas together.

Audrey Gray’s work is viewed as unique because she creates traditional-feeling landscapes using non-traditional materials: namely different colors of earth that she gathers herself. Her father’s work is grounded in functional forms and draws on both historical vessels and his 50 years of experience working with clay.

"When they bring their techniques and aesthetic visions together, they create low-relief, three-dimensional wall pieces featuring both fired ceramic and raw natural materials like mica and sand," noted Alyssa Parga, a spokeswoman for the arts center.

"A Spirit of Tradition." Santos have been crafted since the early Spanish Colonial era. In the Americas, local expressions and native materials created a distinctly "New World style." Today, dedicated artists are still creating santos, working within an evolving tradition steeped in a rich history, but adapting to modern society.

This exhibit features select santos from the late Bishop Arthur Tafoya, Ruth Gast, and others from the arts center’s permanent collection.

"Fumio Sawa: Meditations on Truth and Beauty," on display in the Regional Gallery, features the work of Fumio Sawa, who received his fine arts training in Kyoto, Japan. There, he studied both Western and Japanese art.

For the first 20 years of his career, Sawa worked primarily in watercolor and oils. Since 1999, he has been developing his unique combinations of line drawings that balance color and movement.

He spends hundreds of hours drawing and painting each piece, using a wacom tablet and pen as his brush and a computer screen as his canvas.

Sawa’s experience in watercolor guides his hand as he explores the limits of his new palette, ranging from thin layers and subtle nuances to bold application of color and form.

"Many of the pieces are created entirely by thousands of interlaced and layered lines," Parga said. "The result is an astounding sense of depth and contrast, creating a three-dimensional illusion that appears to generate its own sources of light.

"His work draws on the line patterns, movement of light, and changing shapes in waves and ripples of water."

Sawa has been awarded the "Sangre de Cristo Arts Center" award for work at the Colorado State Fair Fine Arts Show, which came with a prize of a solo exhibition.

Sawa relocated to Trinidad in 2014. His gallery, Fumio Sawa Fine Art, offers quality, unique abstract visual art, and art glass. Formerly, the gallery operated in Kansas City as Hyde Park Gallery, LLP from 2006 to 2014.

"Difficult History: Owning the Western Myth," opens this month in the King Gallery.

This exhibit considers how artwork can shape our opinions of people and history. The works are from the arts centers’ permanent collections, including the center’s largest collection, the Francis King Collection of Western Art.

Also opening to the general public Friday is the Buell Children’s Museum, which is hosting a fun and interactive exhibit entitled "Adventures in Art: From Pyramids to Printing Presses."

"This exhibit will put guests in the roles of archaeologists and explorers as they uncover mysteries of ancient Egypt and learn about life after the Dark Ages," Parga explained. "From the pyramids to the printing press, the Buell Children’s Museum is inviting visitors to discover the artistic and technological advances made through history."

Visitors can expect to:

• Join the Buell Expedition Crew to uncover the secrets of the pyramids, translate hieroglyphics and find all the mission artifacts to earn a piece of the Pharaoh’s treasure.

• Sculpt and paint their own replica of ancient relics to take a piece of history home.

• Learn about the art of medieval warfare.

• Make a stained glass window to catch the light, just like in a cathedral.

• Finish the journey through art history with modern glass blowing and make a "glass" sculpture to be part of a community installation piece.

Although the arts center and Buell Children’s Museum will be closed on the Fourth of July, hours of operation are 10 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children, seniors 65 and older, and military. There is no charge for arts center members.

All patrons must obtain timed tickets at sdc-arts.org. Visitors ages 3 and older must wear masks.

